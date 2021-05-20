newsbreak-logo
The Jan. 6 commission's Senate graveyard

By Alayna Treene
Axios
 14 hours ago
The House vote on Wednesday to approve a Jan. 6 commission is a sugar high about to confront the reality of a Senate comedown. What we're hearing: Axios spoke with a series of Republican senators and as of now, it's hard to see a plausible pathway to getting the necessary 10 GOP votes in the Senate to approve a panel. This, despite 35 Republican votes in favor in the House.

