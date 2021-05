Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Pa., argued that President Biden's capital gains tax plan is an "assault on small business" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." REP. DAN MEUSER: It's an upside-down policy agenda, the idea that raising taxes is somehow going to be reasonably beneficial at a time of A) recovery, but B) as we're competing with the rest of the world as we are. You know, one thing Joe Biden doesn't remember is that the rest of the world got competitive and the U.S. did not since the George W. Bush days. Ireland's got corporate rate of 12%, U.K. 20%. We're losing jobs. The idea of ‘Made in the USA’ and then raising costs on ‘Made in the USA’ goods is again an upside-down policy agenda. It won't work. It'll send jobs overseas.