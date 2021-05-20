newsbreak-logo
Louisiana State

LA Pride announces two in-person events for June

 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - The organizers of LA Pride announced two major in-person events for June's month-long Thrive with Pride celebration, including an LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium. An LGBTQ+ artist will kick-start festivities before the Dodgers' June 11 game against the Texas Rangers with a rendition of the national anthem, and fans who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 will be welcomed onto the field to watch a fireworks show after the game, set to a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane.

