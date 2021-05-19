newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

Aries (5/17-5/23)

By Andrew Nakamura
Michigan Daily
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may find yourself feeling more creative, inspired and more focused than usual in the beginning of the week due to the sun-Pluto and Venus-Jupiter trines. The sun’s movement into Gemini will help bolster your energy for intellectual pursuits again. During the Saturn retrograde, you may feel frustrated with the sluggish progression of your life during this time. Remember to be patient, work steadily and carefully think before you act in order to prevent your fiery nature from burning out.

