Former Husky Signs Two Year Deal With Dallas Stars

By David Cesefske
abc10up.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS, Tex – Former Michigan Tech hockey player Tanner Kero signed a two–year, two–way contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Kero appeared in 39 games for the stars this season, tallying three goals and seven assists. A 28–year old native of Hancock Michigan, Kero finished tied for third on the stars with a pair of game–winning goals. While at Michigan Tech, Kero was an All–American, the 2014–15 WCHA player of the year, the WCHA outstanding student–athlete of the year, an all–WCHA first team selection, and won the WCHA scoring title. In 153 career games in a Tech uniform, he racked up 111 points on 55 goals and 56 assists.

abc10up.com
