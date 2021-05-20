newsbreak-logo
Hardeman County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Hardeman by NWS

weather.gov
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hardeman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southern Harmon and northwestern Hardeman Counties Until 800 PM CDT AT 726 PM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 11 miles south of Hollis, moving north at 20 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Hail up to the size of nickels Wind gusts to 40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov
Hardeman County, TX
