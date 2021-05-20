DI Council expected to act on NIL proposals for student-athletes during June meetings

Student-athletes are going to start getting paid soon, and it could come into law by the summer. According to a press release put out by the NCAA, the Divison I Council “is expected to act on legislative proposals regarding name, image and likeness during its June 22-23 meeting.” The statement also added that the DI Council would only do so “provided it is feasible.” The Council would like to meet before July 1 when state rules surrounding NIL start to come into effect across the country. If the Council were to approve of the proposals, they could go into effect starting as early as July 1.