newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Echo Park Lake to reopen

foxla.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe reopening comes after L.A. Sanitation and Environment crews removed what they quantified as 35.7 tons of solid waste from the location. The park underwent $600,000 worth of cleaning and repairs, including replacing playground surfacing, upgrading restrooms and exterior lighting fixtures to LED, replacing five drinking fountains, improving light poles in the area, improving and painting the exterior of the lake's boathouse, improving the lake bridge, refurbishing the park's turf and improving irrigation.

www.foxla.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation#Solid Waste#Drinking Fountains#Echo Park Lake#Crews#Light Poles#Restrooms#Cleaning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

Restrooms to be replaced at lake park

May 6—Residents will soon have an improved and much-welcomed experience when visiting Glenn Collins Park at Shawnee Twin Lakes. Shawnee City Commissioners just approved the purchase of a new prefabricated restroom unit to be installed at the park. "This unit will replace the two severely outdated, primitive restrooms currently in...
Kettering, OHJournal-News

Kettering announces water park reopening for 2021 season

KETTERING – The city will reopen its Adventure Reef Water Park for the 2021 summer season, but will reduce operation hours in part due to unfilled jobs. The park will open May 29-31 for Memorial Day weekend, and the regular season will begin June 4, Kettering officials said Tuesday. The...
Island County, WASouth Whidbey Herald

Letter: Island County should reopen park to camping

Open Rhododendron Park up for camping, please. I just took my dog for a walk through the beautiful camping section of Rhododendron Park. For those of you who are not sure where it is, it is located just a few miles down island from Coupeville. The campground was closed all...
Los Angeles, CAKABC

Officials Clean Hundreds Of Pounds Of Human Waste From Echo Park Homeless Camp

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles Sanitation says they cleaned multiple tons of solid waste from Echo Park in March, which included feces, urine and needles. It comes along with the clearing of a homeless encampment at the park that sparked protests. All told, the Sanitation report says 35 tons of solid waste were removed from the park when it was cleared. KCBS-TV reports that among that waste, there was 180 pounds of feces, 544 pounds of urine, and 30 pounds of needles. The cleanup and repair work at Echo Park is expected to be finished this summer.
Buffalo, NYNiagara Gazette

The Juicery set to reopen in Delaware Park

The Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy has announced a new partnership that brings nostalgia to Delaware Park – The Juicery will make its return to the kiosk at the Nottingham and Meadow Drive entrance thanks to Angelo Canna and business partner Jake Caprow. “Spending summers in the park as a child,...
Politicstheeastsiderla.com

Echo Park residents left without water after pipeline break

Echo Park -- Residents who live near Glendale Boulevard and Park Avenue have spent most of Mother's Day without water after a water main broke overnight. While residents in a 75-unit apartment building at the intersection were left without water, there was plenty of water, as well as mud and rocks, outside the building where the main had burst, according to one resident.
TravelPosted by
Oakland County Moms

Seymour Lake Park Splashpad

Seymour Lake Park Splashpad – review, info and pics of the KLR Splash Pad at Seymour Lake Park in Oxford Twp MI. The KLR Splashpad is maintained by Oxford Twp Parks and Recreation. Since there is only 1 way in and out of the spray park area and the spray...
Washington Stateissaquahreporter.com

Lake Sammamish State Park Receives Grants for Trails

The Washington State Legislature finalized its new state budget, bringing nearly $3 million in grant money to Lake Sammamish State Park for trail improvements. Friends of Lake Sammamish State Park applied for a $252,000 grant for a crosswalk across the entry road connecting the picnic trails and an extension of the trail by the kitchen shelter to the Orchard Loop Trail. FLSSP has agreed to raise an additional 25% of the cost.
Davie, FLPosted by
Davie, Florida

BETTY BOOTH ROBERTS PARK REOPENS

DAVIE, Fla. – The improvements at the Town of Davie’s Betty Booth Roberts Park located at 4200 SW 61st Avenue, Davie, FL 33314, have been completed and the park is now open for use. The completed upgrades include newly resurfaced basketball courts, an enhanced 10ft wide multipurpose trail, and new...
Fresno County, CAFresno Business Journal

Regal Cinemas at River Park to reopen May 14

Clockwise from left, Don Lassen, property manager for River Park, Steven Baronian, marketing director, Tracy Kashian, VP of public relations and marketing and John Sass, general manager for Regal practice social distancing in the new rocking-style chairs that will be appearing throughout the theater. Photo by Edward Smith. Regal Cinemas...
Homelesskcrw.com

Homeless camp at Echo Park Lake was dismantled for park repairs. What happened to people living there?

In March, hundreds of people protested the city’s decision to remove a homeless encampment along Echo Park Lake. About 200 unhoused Angelenos were living there, and more than 160 of them moved into hotels or shelters. In the days since, the city has been cleaning up the park, stating they’ve removed 35 tons of trash, including drug paraphernalia, gasoline, and biological waste.
Sullivan County, INsullivan-times.com

Park and Lake offering four new overflow campsites

The Sullivan County Park and Lake board approved the offering of its. four new overflow campsites on the curve as monthly, non-reservable. sites with some restrictions during its monthly meeting on Tuesday. Persons may only have either a cargo trailer or a golf cart garage and. only two vehicles. and...
Cloquet, MNpinejournal.com

The Beach at Pinehurst Park to reopen June 14

After remaining closed last season due to safety concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic, The Beach at Pinehurst Park is now set to reopen at full capacity this June. The pool and beach area will officially be open to public starting June 14, with season passes being sold from now until June 13.
Carmel, INWISH-TV

Carey Grove Park reopens in Carmel following renovations

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel’s Carey Grove Park is celebrating its reopening with a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday night. The park closed in April 2020 in order for renovations, which were financed through a $20 million bond, to be completed. The newly designed playground features two sections, one designed for...
Los Angeles, CAL.A. Weekly

Echo Park Lake Construction Expected To End By End Of May

The city of Los Angeles is expected to reopen Echo Park Lake by end of May after removing the homeless community and fencing it for construction on March 25. According to City News Service, 35.7 tons of solid waste have been collected since the park’s closure, as well as 723.5 pounds of biological waste and 300 pounds of hazardous waste such as paint and remnants of drug use.
Orlando, FLbungalower

Preliminary Lake Eola Park designs released

We told you in October 2020 that the City of Orlando was initiating a master plan process for Lake Eola Park that would see it updated for future generations. The park, crowned by the historic Linton E. Allen Memorial Fountain, currently hosts over 100 events a year that bring over three million visitors to downtown. Parks staff told us last year, that the demands for the park were starting to outpace the abilities of its current infrastructure and an initiative to build new, more modern restrooms triggered a need to look at the park more holistically in the anticipation of what the next 50 years may demand of it.
Vancouver, WAClarkCountyToday

Vancouver Parks and Recreation reopening Marshal Pool Monday

VANCOUVER – Vancouver Parks and Recreation will reopen the swimming pool at Marshall Community Center (1009 E. McLoughlin Blvd.) at 7 a.m. Mon., May 17, after a three-and-a-half-month closure to install a durable fiberglass coating. Scheduled activities at the pool currently include swim lessons, lap swimming, water exercise classes and...