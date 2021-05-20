Echo Park Lake to reopen

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles Sanitation says they cleaned multiple tons of solid waste from Echo Park in March, which included feces, urine and needles. It comes along with the clearing of a homeless encampment at the park that sparked protests. All told, the Sanitation report says 35 tons of solid waste were removed from the park when it was cleared. KCBS-TV reports that among that waste, there was 180 pounds of feces, 544 pounds of urine, and 30 pounds of needles. The cleanup and repair work at Echo Park is expected to be finished this summer.