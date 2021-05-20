Echo Park Lake to reopen
The reopening comes after L.A. Sanitation and Environment crews removed what they quantified as 35.7 tons of solid waste from the location. The park underwent $600,000 worth of cleaning and repairs, including replacing playground surfacing, upgrading restrooms and exterior lighting fixtures to LED, replacing five drinking fountains, improving light poles in the area, improving and painting the exterior of the lake's boathouse, improving the lake bridge, refurbishing the park's turf and improving irrigation.www.foxla.com