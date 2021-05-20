newsbreak-logo
‘Last Man Standing’: Tim Allen Pens Heartfelt Tribute on ‘Memories’ From the Series Ahead of Finale

By Jon D. B.
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s28Fm_0a55Rfj700

“Each day is a gift” says the Last Man Standing star as he reflects on the show coming to an end after “9 wonderful years.”

Viewers are having a hard time coping with Season 9’s finale being right around the corner. That corner, in fact, is only hours away as of writing this article. On Thursday, May 20 of 2021, fans will say goodbye to Last Man Standing for good.

Though the cast & crew have already said their goodbyes and wrapped filming, the show goes on until it’s off the air. As such, series lead & biggest advocate, Tim Allen, has penned a heartfelt message for his followers ahead of Thursday’s series finale.

“Each day is a gift and I was given over 1500 of them over 9 wonderful years working on this show,” Allen says via Twitter. “I miss it already but am forever grateful that I will always have the memories.”

We’re grateful too, Tim. Alongside his message, the star retweets the emotional promo reel for the final Last Man Standing episode. Within, we’re treated to several glimpses of the finale, alongside a touching look at the cast taking their final bow to audiences.

Thankfully for fans, the last episode will be a full hour long. It will serve as both a closing chapter for the show, and for viewers, as well, with extras and behind-the-scenes footage expected.

The Legacy of ‘Last Man Standing’

All in all, Tim Allen’s return to sitcoms has felt cheeky to some. But the show has struck a chord with much of America in a time when audiences needed it most.

For fans of Last Man Standing, the Baxters have proven the perfect family through tough times, indeed. One that’s consistently delivered on good laughs, good cries, and everything in between for a solid decade. Despite casting and network switch-ups, Tim Allen’s sitcom has proven a triumphant return to the format for the Home Improvement legend. Fans are truly sad to see it end, as are we Outsiders.

Until reruns and/or future syndication, we’ve got a plethora of Last Man Standing content here on Outsider to keep you company in the meantime. For what it’s worth, we’ll surely miss covering this show once it’s gone.

And don’t forget, Tim Allen fans, that the star has another show. Assembly Required is available to stream on History Channel right now.

Thanks for the memories, Tim Allen & Mike Baxter. It’s been a wonderful ride.

