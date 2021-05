Sweden-based B2B payment startup Payer has extended its partnership with United Spaces. According to the press release, Payer has been selected as a long-term partner as United Spaces has expanded their coworking arenas across Sweden, from 4 to 9 locations with the 10th open up this autumn. United Spaces selected Payer in 2019 to facilitate B2B payments from their members at 4 office locations across the country. Payer is now chosen to continue the expansion as the main supplier.