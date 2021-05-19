newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Regal Cinemas announces movies for Friday openings in Santa Fe

By Teya Vitu tvitu@sfnewmexican.com
Santafe New Mexican.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFourteen months after going dark in Santa Fe, Regal Cinemas has movies listed online starting Friday for Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14 and Regal Santa Fe 6. Per state requirements, seating will be limited to 33 percent capacity and masks must be worn at all times in the lobby and auditoriums.

www.santafenewmexican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regal Cinemas#Regal Theaters#The Movies#Movies In Theaters#Action Movies#Streaming Movies#Regal Santa Fe Stadium 14#Regal Santa Fe Place#Traveler S Market#Sports Authority Mervyn#Santa Fe Place#Violet Crown#Friday Screenings#San Isidro Plaza#General Admission#Devargas Center#Fourteen Months#Company#Masks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Albuquerque, NMeminetra.com

Santa Fe Indian Market to return in-person – Albuquerque, New Mexico

“Undoubtedly, this was a moving time for our artists,” said Kim Pione, secretary-general of the Southwestern Indian Arts Association. Peone said the market this year will be smaller, ticketed and integrated with the online marketplace. The number of tickets available is still being decided. “Because we’re talking to artists from...
Las Cruces, NMKOAT 7

24 hikers rescued in New Mexico’s Organ Mountains

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, N.M. — A group of 24 hikers has been rescued in the Organ Mountains in Las Cruces on Sunday. According to Las Cruces Fire Department and other state officials, the group was found after hours in The Needle, which is one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains, after becoming separated, disoriented and stranded.
Las Cruces, NMThrillist

From Las Cruces to Santa Fe, Take This Dreamy New Mexico Road Trip

Kayaking, art museums, and chile peppers. New Mexico, aka the Land of Enchantment, offers its visitors a unique experience that melds nature, art, and Southwest culture for a vibrant and unforgettable trip. The state boasts nationally recognized, immersive art experiences, scenic wonders, and what some call the world’s best chile peppers, so there’s a whole lot to see and do when trekking across the state. To help you make the most of your next road trip, we’ve rounded up the top must-see spots from the Southern city of Las Cruces to the central hotspot of Albuquerque, all the way to the state’s capital of Santa Fe.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Elizabeth Hahn at El Zaguán

In her quirky signature style, which she calls “rococo a go-go,” Santa Fe painter Elizabeth Hahn renders figures with patterned dresses, which she sets against backdrops of natural and domestic settings that often feature elaborate mosaics of color and geometry. Her solo exhibition, Feet Don’t Fail Me Now, features 16 acrylic paintings created right before or during the COVID-19 pandemic. They detail the imagined travels of fictional female subjects. She paints her subjects from the neck down, focusing on their lower limbs, either barefoot or bedecked in heels and cowboy boots. The figures traverse a variety of environments, including cityscapes, landscapes, stairs, and strikingly patterned dance floors. The exhibition is currently on view and continues through May 28 in the sala gallery at El Zaguán and online.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Treasuring Fenn's legacy

In his 90 years, Forrest Fenn was many things to many people. Art dealer. Author. Fighter pilot. Historian. Turns out, he also was in the business of dreams. Nearly a year after Fenn's treasure was discovered, it’s clear the fantasies of finding fortune and/or fame have not subsided for the thousands of people who remain fixated on the mystery and the man.
Lifestyleindustryanalysts.com

The Jillian Ride Day 1 On The Road in Pie Town NM!

4 Mike’s, 3 rookies, a Judge, a Papa, a Hiro and the Taj Mahal….. By JB Brostrom – If you go through Pie Town New Mexico and stop at Pie Town Pies to eat and order a hot dog… shitty things are bound to happen! Order the Pie people… order the pie!
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Governor: Help us save our mural

After navigating through the ocean of misinformation making its way around Santa Fe, I have uncovered a few important factors about the Multi-Cultural mural on Guadalupe Street, where a contemporary art museum is being created. The wall on which the mural is painted was never planned to be demolished. The...
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Southern New Mexico authorities rescued a group of over 20 hikers from El Paso early Monday after they became stranded while attempting to climb one of the most difficult ascents in the Organ Mountains. The 24 El Pasoans, who ranged in age from teens to mid-60s, got disoriented during Sunday The post 24 El Paso hikers rescued after ill-fated Organ Needle climb attempt in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Three of six honored teachers come from same school in Santa Fe

Alicia Ayala, Deborah Magaña and Sharieffa Wade-Burton all teach at El Camino Real Academy and make up three of the six recipients of this year's Teachers Who Inspire awards. But to hear Principal Jakob Lain tell it, they all have something else in common: a keen ability to transform a difficult year into an exciting opportunity.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Night visions: an evening viewing of 'Altered Light'

Sunday, May 16, marks the 61st anniversary of physicist and engineer Theodore Maiman’s first successful experiment with laser technology. In commemoration of that historic event, UNESCO sponsors an annual International Day of Light to highlight the role that light plays in science, art and culture, and education through a series of global programs and events. On the eve of the International Day of Light, Currents 826 (826 Canyon Road, 505-772-0953, currentsnewmedia.org) invites the public for an evening viewing of its light-themed spring exhibition, Altered Light.
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

Santa Fe honors ‘hometown heroes’

Don Christy has spent the past several days helping city workers hang hundreds of banners of military veterans around Santa Fe’s Southside. It’s long, intensive work, but, for Christy and other members of the veteran community, it’s worth it. This is the third iteration of “Hometown Heroes,” which serves to...
Santa Fe, NMladailypost.com

SFNF: Aerial Ignitions Underway On Cuervito Fire

SANTA FE — The Type 3 Incident Management Team (IMT) in command of the lightning-caused Cuervito Fire on the Santa Fe National Forest (SFNF) has begun aerial ignitions in the fire’s interior. The aerial ignitions are part of a management strategy to reintroduce low to moderate fire intensity into a...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

In Santa Fe, loosened mask guidelines met with mixed reaction

Vaccinated Santa Feans may soon return to their art galleries, breweries, parks and plazas without a mask — though some may not be ready to take that step. After the Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday those who have received their full complement of COVID-19 vaccines can go maskless in most places, thrilled visitors and locals said they'll nevertheless remain wary.
Santa Fe, NMPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Story Behind the Forrest Fenn Treasure Hunt

A decade ago, Santa Fe art dealer Forrest Fenn filled a box with a box with treasure, placed it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, then published a poem containing clues to its location. Thousands of searchers would go looking for the loot, and five of them would die in the process before it was discovered last year. Nobody has followed this saga more closely than journalist Daniel Barbarisi, who broke the news of how the treasure was found and is now coming out with a book about the hunt, Chasing the Thrill. In this episode, our former host, Peter Frick-Wright, who published his own feature about the chase in 2015, digs deep with Barbarisi on the story that captured the world.
Santa Fe County, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Will NM Change Its Mask Rules? Stay Tuned.

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 202 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 200,432. The health department has designated 185,567 of those cases as recovered. Bernalillo County had 73 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 32 and Torrance County with 18. Santa Fe County had 10 new cases.
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Santa Fe National Forest to let Cuervito Fire burn

Santa Fe National Forest fire crews are managing a small fire that sparked Sunday near Pecos and are using the blaze as an opportunity to reduce fuels and improve habitat, the U.S. Forest Service announced in a news release Wednesday. A lightning strike ignited the Cuervito Fire about nine miles...
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

City of Santa Fe Council Races Kick Off

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 214 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total so far to 198,781. Bernalillo County had 65 new cases, followed by San Juan County with 40 and both Santa Fe and Sandoval counties with 20. Of the 20 cases in Santa Fe County, eight came from the 87507 ZIP code and another eight from the 87508 ZIP code, which ranked seventh and eighth in the state for the ZIP codes with the highest number of new cases.