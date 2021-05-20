newsbreak-logo
Lawmakers continue residential foreclosure ban until end of the year

By PETER WONG Oregon Capital Bureau
Democrat-Herald
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that reinstates a moratorium on Oregon residential foreclosures through June 30, and possibly to the end of this year if she chooses to extend it by executive order. The House gave final approval on Wednesday to an amended House Bill...

