Written by Sammy Jacobs (@Hoosier_Huddle) The Indiana Hoosiers football program is coming off back-to-back winning seasons, two consecutive January bowl games and finished the 2020 season ranked 12th in the AP poll. They should be a preseason top-25 team when the polls drop later this summer. Indiana coach Tom Allen has turned the ship around and with that comes a change in mindset. No longer are the Hoosiers homecoming fodder that teams want to play or overlook before their next big game. The hunter has become the hunted and Allen, who has gotten his players to believe they can win, now expects them to win.