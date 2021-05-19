Celestial Motion 5/17-5/23

Astrological compatibility is so often the subject of contentious debate. Do Scorpio and Capricorn really make a power couple? Is the meet-cute of Cancer and Aquarius destined for disaster? And does anyone know what’s actually up with Geminis? (Just kidding, we love you, Gems!) That said, there’s one zodiac sign that basically gets along with every other sign. No drama. Seriously. This sign is a steadfast friend, a fun date and an amazingly on-point coworker. No, this isn’t about Leo. Though Leos are more loving than any other sign (because what ensures your beloved more than making everyone else feel they’re loved in return?). It also isn’t Aries. Despite Aries being the friend who you can bring to any event (because let’s be real, they see the best in everyone). No, we’re talking about Pisces. The mutable water sign can go with every flow. Let’s explore why.