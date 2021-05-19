newsbreak-logo
Hudson Headwaters reports vendor data breach

Press-Republican
 18 hours ago

QUEENSBURY — CaptureRx, which provides administrative services to Hudson Headwaters Health Network, experienced a data breach earlier this year, but so far an investigation has not identified any actual or attempted misuse of patient information. Hudson Headwaters reported Wednesday that CaptureRx — an organization which processes 340B Drug Pricing Program...

