Hudson Headwaters reports vendor data breach

HARRISBURG – The PA Senate Communications & Technology Committee held a public hearing Tuesday to seek answers about a massive data breach of personal health data impacting over 72,000 Pennsylvanians. The committee, chaired by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill, confirmed attendance of Department of Health officials who would testify on the data breach and answer questions from members. The committee also invited the third-party vendor, Insight Global, who was awarded the $22.9 million state contract. After initially agreeing to testify, the committee was informed that officials would no longer testify. Phillips-Hill said the committee has questions that need answered. “Why didn’t the department immediately cancel this contract, instead of allowing it to continue until the end of July? When was the department first made aware of this data breach? Who is impacted? Where does this data go after the pandemic is over? These are all questions we wanted to have answered in a transparent, open and public hearing and unfortunately, we still have zero answers.” She added the committee will evaluate all legal options at their disposal to get answers.