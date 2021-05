The SCL Lutheran Legacy Master Planning process is underway and the interactive campus tour is now online on What’s Up Wheat Ridge. If you were unable to attend on Sat. May 1, 2021, you can “walk” the campus virtually, take part in the online activities, and provide your ideas and insights as we reimagine the future of the SCL Lutheran Legacy Campus. Don’t forget to add your story as well. We’d love to hear how Lutheran has played a role in your family history or your thoughts as a resident who enjoys having SCL Lutheran as a neighbor. In addition to the campus tour, the Lutheran Project page offers information and key dates for upcoming public input on the master planning process. By subscribing to the Lutheran Project page on What’s Up Wheat Ridge, you will automatically receive updates but please check back often to see what’s new and how to stay involved.