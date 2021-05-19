newsbreak-logo
Ohio State

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith gets contract extension

By Joey Kaufman, The Columbus Dispatch
tribuneledgernews.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — Gene Smith is receiving a four-year contract extension that would keep him in place as the athletic director at Ohio State into 2026. The new agreement, which was obtained by The Columbus Dispatch, was approved Wednesday by a talent, compensation and governance committee of the university's board of trustees and a vote by the full board was scheduled for Thursday. It was signed in March by Smith and president Kristina M. Johnson.

