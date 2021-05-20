Joni Mitchell Reveals That Her Songwriting Development Made Her Male Contemporaries “Nervous”

Even Walters might have been jealous of Davis' big "get" of Saturday's marathon six-hour session, Joni Mitchell, who had not given any interviews in a public or even semi-public setting since suffering an aneurysm in 2015. Mitchell, 77, has been known to be a loquacious party host and guest in the last few years, and gave Cameron Crowe a print interview for a boxed set's liner notes that was excerpted in the Guardian last fall. But for any of Davis' hundreds of guests who hadn't heard that Mitchell was in perfectly chatty shape, her 14 minutes with Davis (edited down from an approximately 40-minute conversation they pre-recorded) may have come as a happy revelation, and even those who've had the chance to speak with her in private recently welcomed the opportunity to hear her reminisce about her early influences and revolutionary career.