Joni Mitchell Reveals That Her Songwriting Development Made Her Male Contemporaries “Nervous”
Joni Mitchell gave a rare interview at a virtual Grammys party that was hosted by Arista Records founder Clive Davis. The event was initially scheduled last March but had to be postponed after Davis was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. It’s no secret that Mitchell has penned some of the greatest and most unforgettable songs of the late 1960s through the ’70s. At the time, the music industry was still mostly dominated by men. But it wasn’t long before she came into her own as a songwriter.societyofrock.com