newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Joni Mitchell Reveals That Her Songwriting Development Made Her Male Contemporaries “Nervous”

societyofrock.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJoni Mitchell gave a rare interview at a virtual Grammys party that was hosted by Arista Records founder Clive Davis. The event was initially scheduled last March but had to be postponed after Davis was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. It’s no secret that Mitchell has penned some of the greatest and most unforgettable songs of the late 1960s through the ’70s. At the time, the music industry was still mostly dominated by men. But it wasn’t long before she came into her own as a songwriter.

societyofrock.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Joni Mitchell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Songwriting#Songwriters#Grammy Awards#Music Industry#Soul#Classic Hits#Arista Records#Bell S Palsy#Sort#Early Work#Rare#Countless Times#Men#Fantasy#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Grammys
News Break
Music
News Break
Grammy
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesMiddletown Press

That Time Joni Mitchell Brought Gordon Lightfoot's House Down With 'Coyote'

This summer, Joni Mitchell will release The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), the second installment of her archive series. It contains reissues of her first four albums to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Blue — her final release on Reprise before she signed to Asylum Records. Mitchell’s Seventies albums on Asylum are...
Detroit, MIThe Oakland Press

Clive Davis chats with Berry Gordy, Joni Mitchell, other stars in virtual gala

Clive Davis promised his second Pre-Grammy Virtual Gala on Saturday, May 15, would "reach for the moon." And that was no mere hyperbole. The veteran music mogul's invitation-only gathering -- a benefit for the about-to-reopen Grammy Museum in Los Angeles -- was a six-hour parade of mostly archival performances and genuinely insightful conversations with some of music's biggest names. Davis' firepower -- as head of Columbia and RCA Records, founder of the Arista and J Records labels, now chief creative officer of Sony Music Entertainment and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee -- brought out chats with rarely interviewed artists such as Joni Mitchell and Motown founder Berry Gordy Jr., along with Elton John, Oprah Winfrey, Paul Simon, Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor, H.E.R., John Mellencamp and Chris Stapleton.
MusicPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Joni Mitchell’s First Song Made Her Piano Teacher Angry

Joni Mitchell recalled the negative reaction she received when she played her first-ever composition for her piano teacher at age seven. The artist's own reaction to the performance set her on the road to a career that she said had taken time to influence other artists. “She hit me across...
CelebritiesNewsTimes

Joni Mitchell Gives Rare Interview at Clive Davis' Virtual Grammy Party

Joni Mitchell gave a rare interview on Saturday evening at Clive Davis’ virtual Grammy party, where she spoke to the industry mogul about her early career, songwriting, and her legacy. Davis’ annual pre-Grammy party was split into two virtual parts this year, with the first event taking place on January...
CelebritiesBillboard

Inside Track: UMG's Executive Pay; Clive Davis Interviews Joni Mitchell

Universal Music Group’s 11-person executive committee was paid a total of $128.4 million in short-term employee benefits -- most likely salaries and bonuses – in 2020, according to financial information released by the music group’s parent company Vivendi. When post-employee benefits and share-based payouts are added, that total jumps to...
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Joni Mitchell sits down for 1st interview since 2015 brain aneurysm

Even Walters might have been jealous of Davis' big "get" of Saturday's marathon six-hour session, Joni Mitchell, who had not given any interviews in a public or even semi-public setting since suffering an aneurysm in 2015. Mitchell, 77, has been known to be a loquacious party host and guest in the last few years, and gave Cameron Crowe a print interview for a boxed set's liner notes that was excerpted in the Guardian last fall. But for any of Davis' hundreds of guests who hadn't heard that Mitchell was in perfectly chatty shape, her 14 minutes with Davis (edited down from an approximately 40-minute conversation they pre-recorded) may have come as a happy revelation, and even those who've had the chance to speak with her in private recently welcomed the opportunity to hear her reminisce about her early influences and revolutionary career.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Sound Of LA Singer/Songwriter Em Plunges Listeners Into A Whirlpool Of Warm Optimism With Her Intoxicating And Introspective Album Dear Life

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era starved for young Pop artists with something significant to share, singer/songwriter Em delivers with her music and her message in her latest album, Dear Life. As hooky, engaging and comforting as the radio vibes of today yet with a big beating heart at its core, Em's 10-track Dear Life (which debuted April 23 rd) is a ginger breeze of mood, truth and soulful Pop. "This album represents a big chapter in my life of growth and empowerment. Each song represents spiritual lessons in personal elevation and social unification."
MusicPage Six

H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile to perform at Clive Davis’ Grammy bash

Awards season may be over — but there’s still one more party to go. Clive Davis’ postponed second Grammy bash is finally happening on Saturday with H.E.R. and Brandi Carlile performing. H.E.R. will perform Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and Carlile will play Joni Mitchell’s “A Case of You.” We’re...
MusicBillboard

9 Memorable Moments From Clive Davis’ Grammy Museum Benefit With Elton John, H.E.R. & More

During part two of his virtual Pre-Grammy Gala Saturday night (May 15), host Clive Davis revealed something he said he’d never publicly admitted before: his favorite song. It’s a question the Sony Music chief creative officer says he gets frequently asked and always dodged -- until now. Turns out he has two: Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Boxer” and “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Singer-songwriter Gaudin on her single 'Sixteen' and life in the music biz

May 12—Boxford singer-songwriter Ava Gaudin has just released her first single, "Sixteen." "It's a song about being a teenager and we're all being overly protected by our parents while trying to find some sort of independence," Gaudin said. "And, this is a time in our lives that goes by quickly so we need to make the most of it."
MusicPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Like Mother, Like Daughter: Willow Smith Releases New Punk Song That Reminds Us Of Jada’s Heavy Metal Band Days

Willow Smith released a new track entitled “Transparent Soul” featuring Travis Barker. The song reminds us that the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree. Her mother, actress and artist Jada Pinkett-Smith formed a heavy metal rock band called Wicked Wisdom in 2002. Willow has been making music for many years that is generally classified as Alternative, and lends inspiration from other genres of music. Though her father Will Smith also began his career as an artist creating timeless records like “Summertime”, fans most likely never made the connection that her mom is who she takes after musically.
MoviesPopculture

Nicole Kidman Wears Lucille Ball Wig in New Photos From Set of 'Being the Ricardos'

Nicole Kidman was recently photographed wearing a Lucille Ball wig while on the set of Being the Ricardos, a forthcoming drama film about the late comedy actress. In the photos, Kidman can be seen sporting a bright orange wig that matches Ball's iconic ginger hair. Kidman is also wearing what appears to be a bright blue pants suit with a broach pinned on the vest. There is no denying, from the few images we've seen so far, Kidman seems to have Ball's look down.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

Eric Church Joins Elite Group Of Just 6 Musicians Who Can Claim This Accomplishment—Including The Beatles And Queen

Country star Eric Church made history this week, becoming the first country artist to ever hold the top two spots on Billboard's vinyl album sales chart, after the popular country artist held an “experiment” by releasing three albums in just eight days, managing to put him in the ranks of just a handful of artists of any genre to do so as vinyl continues its pandemic renaissance.
Theater & DancePosted by
IndieWire

‘A Knight’s Tale’ Director Reveals Heath Ledger Came Up with David Bowie Dance Idea Himself

Heath Ledger’s medieval comedy classic “A Knight’s Tale” is officially 20 years old as of May 11, 2021. Vulture marked the occasion by discussing the movie’s memorable David Bowie dance sequence with writer-director Brian Helgeland and cast member Shannyn Sossamon. It turns out the scene had been planned and rehearsed using KC and the Sunshine Band’s “Get Down Tonight,” but Ledger much preferred David Bowie’s “Golden Years.”