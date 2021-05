Writing about the U.S Senate in Federalist 62, James Madison said that one advantage of the body was “the additional impediment it must prove against improper acts of legislation.” The idea was that the House of Representatives would, by nature, pass bills based on the hot tempers of the moment, while the Senate would, by nature, cool those tempers down and ensure legislation was proper and to the benefit of everyone. This represents the genius of our founders, and for two centuries, it has helped to keep our country from sliding down dangerous paths.