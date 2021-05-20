newsbreak-logo
Harris on anti-Asian hate: Let's "turn that pain into action"

By Shawna Chen
Axios
 14 hours ago
Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday condemned the yearlong spike in anti-Asian hate and urged the Asian American community to harness its political power. What she's saying: "When we saw the targeting, when we've seen the hate, when we've seen the viciousness of it all ... As a member of this community, I share in that outrage and grief, and I believe we have an opportunity now to turn that pain into action," the country's first Asian and Black vice president said at the AAPI Victory Alliance's unity summit.

www.axios.com
