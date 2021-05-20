CHRIS POWELL: Cracking the Constitution in the Constitution state

After raising taxes, concealing public records and the whitewashing of history seem like the highest objectives of the Democratic majorities in the General Assembly. The Democrats would erase a range of misdemeanor and felony convictions a few years after such convictions are entered. The Democrats see this as a civil rights measure, on the premise that criminal prosecutions have gone disproportionately against racial minorities. The Democrats overlook that the longstanding association of poverty, crime, and race is a fact of history, and they seem to have given up on making people self-sufficient, instead seeking only to manage poverty in perpetuity by covering it up.