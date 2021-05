Here are five Walk-Off Thoughts after an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Royals improved Cleveland's season record to 14-13. 1. It didn't matter that the ball just barely cleared the wall by a few inches. In fact, it landed on top of the wall and bounced over. But it counted all the same, and Josh Naylor wasn't going to let the opportunity to celebrate a little bit go by. He had to bring out the bazooka.