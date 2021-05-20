newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

NYPD officers exchange shots with gunman in the Bronx

By Kimberly Dole
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An investigation was launched after NYPD officers returned fire in the Bronx on Wednesday evening, police told 1010 WINS. Authorities said two officers exchanged gunfire with a suspect around 7 p.m. on East 174th Street and Hoe Avenue in the Crotana Park East neighborhood. The...

www.audacy.com
Audacy

Audacy

21K+
Followers
26K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#The Bronx#Fire#Jacobi Medical#Nypd Officers#Officer#Police#Suspect#Authorities#Hoe Avenue#Breaking News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Bronx, NYNBC New York

NYC Bus Rider Punches 67-Year-Old Woman in Wheelchair in Face: Cops

Police are looking for a man they say punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair in the face as he deboarded an MTA bus the two were on in the Bronx last week. The woman was on a BX#28 bus, heading towards Bay Plaza, when the stranger attacked her as he got off at the northeast corner of Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue shortly before noon Friday, authorities said.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

NYPD Officer Was Harassed, Suffered on the Job for Wearing Mask: Suit

New York City Police Department officer Karen Ramirez says that when she started wearing a mask at work during the early days of the pandemic, she was scolded and threatened by her co-workers. Now the 39-year-old is suing the department, saying she suffered career consequences because of her mask-wearing. Her lawsuit details an incident in late March 2020, just a week before the federal government called for Americans to don masks, when a supervisor started “cursing and yelling” at her over her mask. Ramirez also alleges that when she said she was worried about infecting her elderly relatives and children, she was moved to a crowded police HQ in downtown Manhattan, which she believed made her more likely to contract the virus. “You want a mask, that will be your permanent post,” she claims another supervisor told her.
Bronx, NYPosted by
Amalia Skelton

Elderly woman in wheelchair punched on Bronx bus

Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched a 67-year-old woman in a wheelchair while she was onboard a Bronx bus, on Friday morning. According to official sources, the 67-year-old woman was riding a Bx28 bus at around 11:45 a.m on Friday. She was headed for Bay Plaza. The outrageous attack occurred near Van Cortlandt Avenue East and Bainbridge Avenue in Norwood.
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

Four shot, one fatally, overnight in Brooklyn, the Bronx: cops

Four people were shot overnight — including one fatally — as gun violence continued in Brooklyn and the Bronx, cops said. The most recent shooting came at 1:25 a.m. Monday, when a 16-year-old boy was struck in the left arm in the Belmont section of the Bronx, cops said. The...
Bronx, NYDaily Star

17-year-old fatally shot, 4 wounded behind Bronx McDonald's

NEW YORK (AP) — A teenager was killed in the Bronx in a barrage of gunfire that also wounded four other people, police said. Armanis Valdez, 17, was shot in the chest at about 9 p.m. Saturday in a park behind a McDonald's on Webster Avenue, police said. The teen was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
New York City, NYPosted by
Audacy

12 shot, 2 fatally, in 9-hour span across NYC

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – Twelve people were shot in seven shooting over the course of nine hours across New York City. Two of the victims died. The shootings happened between 4 p.m. Saturday and 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan. Five of the victims were shot...
Bronx, NYfreedomnews.tv

5 people shot in Bronx McDonald’s shooting

May 15 2021 Bronx, New York: Five people were hurt tonight in a shooting at a Bronx McDonald’s. The incident occured around 9:07 p.m. on Webster Avenue in Claremont, police said. Four victims walked into Bronx Lebanon Hospital, fifth victim was treated on the scene. One person has reportedly died...
Bronx, NYBakersfield Californian

Bronx teen dies after being struck in hail of bullets that wounded 4 others

NEW YORK — A 17-year-old boy, one of five people wounded in a hail of bullets behind a Bronx McDonald’s, has died, police said Sunday. Armanis Valdez was struck in the chest when someone opened fire at Claremont Park behind a McDonald’s on Webster Avenue in Claremont about 9:05 p.m. Saturday, cops said.