Brad Holsinger is out as Avon High School's Athletic Director following investigations

AVON — Avon High School’s Athletic Director, Brad Holsinger, is out following two investigations and a “mutual agreement,” the Avon Community School Corporation announced Wednesday.

As WRTV has reported, the school corporation completed a review of the athletic department based on concerns expressed about the girls basketball program.

On April 14, the Avon Community School Corporation cut ties with its head girls basketball coach , Corie West.

An additional investigation of the athletic department was completed by the district administration on April 20, and centered on concerns about oversight of the girls basketball program, according to a letter sent to girls basketball families Wednesday.

“Additionally, ACSC engaged our legal counsel (Church, Church, Hittle and Antrim) to review the actions and recommendations of the internal investigation and to seek additional clarifying information,” read the letter from Superintendent Scott Wyndham. “That external review as concluded on April 26, 2021. Results of the internal and external reviews are considered personnel matters.”

Wyndham said, “through mutual agreement” the athletic director, Holsinger, accepted a transfer to a stimulus-funded administrative position at Avon High School for the 2021-2022 school year.

“The AHS Athletic Director position will be posted in the near future,” read the letter.

WRTV is working to get a response from Holsinger.

Holsinger was not on leave prior to his reassignment, according to a district spokesperson.

The school corporation’s athletic department and girls basketball program have been under scrutiny in recent months.

The Avon Police Department cleared Corie West of criminal wrongdoing after a nearly three-month investigation.

According to documents obtained by WRTV Investigates, the Avon Police Department began investigating on January 19 after it received a complaint about possible inappropriate physical and verbal contact between West and a player.

“The allegation was reported immediately by the school corporation to law enforcement,” read the police narrative.

As part of the investigation, the player, identified in the report as “Victim #1”, was interviewed by a child advocate at Susie’s Place on January 20.

The player said that West had made a comment about breast size and made other comments about her relationships and sexuality.

According to the police report, “Victim #1” said West did not touch her in a sexual manner and that there had been no sexual contact between West and herself.

“Victim #1 was asked if there was any touching that made her uncomfortable and she stated there was not,” read the report.

On January 20, Avon police obtained West’s cell phone and a search warrant was secured to collect data from the phone.

Police looked at texts, audio, documents, emails, photos and other data and found nothing of a criminal nature on the West’s cell phone, according to the police report.

As part of its investigation, Avon police also interviewed at least eight people as part of its investigation including school employees and students.

“I briefed Deputy Prosecutor Christine Archer on the circumstances of the case and she advised there was not probable cause to indicate criminal conduct had occurred,” read the police narrative. “Criminal charges are not being filed related to this case.”