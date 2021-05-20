newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Driver deceased after leading deputies on chase in stolen dump truck

By Kat Velez
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAV4C_0a55NehY00

The driver of a stolen dump truck has died after leading deputies on a chase on SR 29 Wednesday evening.

The Hendry County Sheriffs Office requested Collier County's assistance regarding a stolen dump truck heading into Immokalee on SR 29.

Collier deputies attempted to stop the truck as it continued to evade law enforcement and crashed into another vehicle on New Market Road, causing injuries to the driver.

The stolen dump truck continued driving recklessly, crashing again and fleeing into Farm Workers Village.

Law enforcement shot at the truck.

The truck crashed into a canal.

The driver was pronounced deceased.

This is an ongoing investigation.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

2K+
Followers
889
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collier County, FL
Collier County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Hendry County, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Hendry County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Immokalee, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Crime#Stolen#Sr 29#Farm Workers Village#Collier Deputies#Driving#Law Enforcement Shot#Leading
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Immokalee, FLWINKNEWS.com

1 dead, 2 injured in Immokalee SR-29 crash

A woman was killed and two men critically and seriously injured after a crash on SR-29 in Immokalee Monday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 23-year-old Immokalee woman, with an 18-year-old Immokalee man as passenger, was traveling north on SR-29 around 6:16 a.m. A car driven by a 33-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was traveling south on SR-29. The SUV crossed the center line, entered the southbound lane and collided head-on with the car. The SUV came to rest on SR-29, while the car came to rest on the grass shoulder.
Immokalee, FLPosted by
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Immokalee woman killed in head-on crash

An Immokalee woman was killed in a head-on crash on State Road 29 on Monday morning in Collier County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred 3 miles north of County Road 858 on State Road 29 at 6:16 a.m. The 23-year-old Immokalee woman was driving a sports utility vehicle north, the trooper reported.
Florida Statetelegram.com

Driver in fatal Florida crash settles suit against Holy Cross

The driver of a truck involved in a crash in Florida last January that killed a member of Holy Cross’s crew team has settled his lawsuit with the college, his attorney said Monday. Court records show Holy Cross and fellow defendant in the case, former women’s rowing team coach Patrick...
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier County deputy injured in crash

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. – A Collier County deputy was injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road and Logan Boulevard late Friday night. Florida Highway Patrol responded to the crash and is investigating. An SUV was also involved in the crash, according to witnesses. No other information is available.
Florida StatePosted by
WHYI Y100

Woman Fights Deputies After Getting Kicked From Florida Restaurant

A woman found herself in a brawl with authorities after she was kicked out of a Southwest Florida restaurant over the weekend, according to NBC Miami. Employees at Blue Martini said 37-year-old Shelby Colston and her friend were jumping on the backs of customers and being "excessively loud." As a result, she was reportedly booted from the Collier County restaurant.
Florida Statefox13news.com

Cars fall off same Florida highway ramp for 2nd time in 2 days

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - A driver in South Florida drove her car off a highway entrance ramp -- in the exact same spot where another driver's SUV fell off the road the previous day. WSVN reports the accidents both happened on an Interstate 95 entrance ramp in Fort Lauderdale near...
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Deputies respond to armed robbery at jewelry store in North Naples

Collier County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an armed robbery at a jewelry store in North Naples Friday evening. According to CCSO, deputies responded to reports of three men entering the store armed with handguns. They are accused of robbing the business. Investigators have crime scene tape up at the...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida gator chases people through Wendy’s parking lot

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. – A 7-foot alligator was captured while wandering around the parking lot of Lehigh Acres Health & Rehab on Lee Blvd Monday. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and the Lehigh Acres Fire Department responded to the scene after reports of the gator chasing people in a nearby bank parking lot, according to FWC.
Hendry County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews combat wildfire in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla. – Crews are working to tame a wildfire in Hendry County, according to the Florida Forest Service. The South Kennel Street fire is located in Montura and is less than 20 acres, FFS reported. As of 7:25 a.m., crews were working to protect a nearby structure from...