Ready to cool off this summer? There are plenty of local pools and swimming lakes, but if you’re looking for something a little different, a splash pad or sprayground is a great choice. The setting is especially fun for younger kids, who can run through the sprinklers and water jets, no swim vest required. Lucky for us, there is a slew of family-friendly spraygrounds to choose from in Westchester and the Hudson Valley, whether you’re looking for a quick morning trip or an all-day adventure. While you don’t have to wear masks in the water, just note that facilities are currently requiring masks at all other times.