MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County County Commissioners met this morning to review a proposal given about the Muskingum County Fairgrounds. The fair will be here before you know it. The coliseum building has been in use since 1948 and has needed some repairs over the years. Two members from the Muskingum County Board met with the commissioners to discuss a potential grant to go towards a few arising issues.