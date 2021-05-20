newsbreak-logo
Dennis Irving Hansen

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 14 hours ago

Hansen, Dennis Irving Age 74, a longtime resident of Bemidji, passed away on May 16th after a battle with lung cancer. While the cancer had greatly degraded his physical abilities, his personality and expressiveness remained. He fought hard to return to his home in the north woods where he could continue to spend his days with his hunting dog and the nature he so loved. Born May 20, 1946, in Hopkins, MN, he was the son of Irving and Alpha (Johnson). Dennis was raised in the Hopkins area, where he was very involved in the community and a proud Eagle Scout. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science from Mankato State, where he played football, wrestled, and was the president of his fraternity, Lambda Chi Omega. He went on to found his own material handling company, Handling Innovators, where he enjoyed a long, successful career. Dennis' skills as a salesman set him apart and he was well-regarded in the industry for his knowledge and outgoing personality. Never one to fully retire, after he sold his company, he became a licensed home inspector and amateur carpenter. Dennis was an avid hunter and fisherman, with frequent trips around Minnesota, the Dakotas, Canada, and South America with close friends. One of his favorite trips was a fishing excursion with his eldest son in Alaska. Dennis relished any task that involved working with his hands and learning a new skill, including rebuilding classic cars, cooking, gardening, and woodworking. If asked for advice, Dennis would show up with the tools and offer his time; including building a desk for his daughter and shipping it cross-country after she mentioned the project. He is survived by his children Blake, Tyler, and Whitney, beloved sister, Darlene Corbett, and cherished dog, Koti. He was the happiest hunting or spending time with his family. Those who had the fortune of knowing him will miss his big smile and his piercing blue eyes that won over many strangers in duck blinds and deer stands across the north woods of Minnesota, a place that he was certain was his own heaven on earth. The family has requested a private memorial. If so moved, please consider making a donation to Ducks Unlimited or to the American Cancer Society in his honor.

