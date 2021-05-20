Randy Alan Bowman
Bowman, Randy Alan Age 61 of Andover, MN, passed away unexpectedly May 14, 2021. Randy loved his family and friends. He was an incredibly kind and gentle man and a highly talented carpenter. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of Randy's life is being held on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Visitation at 1 p.m. Service at 2 p.m. Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN. Survived by fiancée Maggie Forslund; apple of his eye daughter Nevaeh; mother, Ardelle; siblings Julie, Lori, Rick (Pam); nephew Matthew (Tyler); niece Brenna; Maggie's children; Kim (Mark), Mark (Sara), Paula (Mike); Sonja; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald.www.startribune.com