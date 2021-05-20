Randy Alan Bowman

newsbreak-logo
Bowman, Randy Alan Age 61 of Andover, MN, passed away unexpectedly May 14, 2021. Randy loved his family and friends. He was an incredibly kind and gentle man and a highly talented carpenter. There wasn't anything he couldn't do. He will be deeply missed. A celebration of Randy's life is being held on Sunday, May 23, 2021. Visitation at 1 p.m. Service at 2 p.m. Cremation Society of Minnesota, 7835 Brooklyn Blvd, Brooklyn Park, MN. Survived by fiancée Maggie Forslund; apple of his eye daughter Nevaeh; mother, Ardelle; siblings Julie, Lori, Rick (Pam); nephew Matthew (Tyler); niece Brenna; Maggie's children; Kim (Mark), Mark (Sara), Paula (Mike); Sonja; many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his father, Ronald.

