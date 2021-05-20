newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

John F. Sylwester

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 14 hours ago

Sylwester, John F. age 82, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington, MN. John Frederick Carlisle Sylwester was born on April 28, 1939 in Ames, Iowa to Dr. Erhardt and Alice (Brogan) Sylwester. Upon high school graduation, he enrolled in St. Olaf College and began his life-long love and support for all things Ole. John taught theater and history in the Minneapolis Public Schools for over thirty years and spent his retirement maintaining his lawn and home, traveling to historic locales, and enjoying time with his family. John married Mary Giesen on March 2, 1974 and he is survived by his wife, their daughters, Nellie Sylwester McKay and Maggie Sylwester Ludovissie, their grandchildren, Madeline Rennert, Lloyd and Winston Ludovissie, and his sisters, Judith Moser and Helen Haley and their families. Memorials in John's memory may be sent to St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield, MN, 55057. Flowers may be sent to the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington.

www.startribune.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Northfield, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Arlington, MN
Obituaries
City
Arlington, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Olaf College#Retirement#Alice Lloyd College#John Haley#Sisters#Ames#The Kolden Funeral Home#John F Age#Mn#Daughters#Theater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Botched Minneapolis drug case raises questions over secrecy of informants

Shotguns and halogen lights ready, the Minneapolis SWAT team heaved a battering ram into the entrance of the North Side duplex and burst up to the second story. It was still early on the February 2020 morning. Andre Moore stirred awake to a voice shouting about a warrant. He stumbled out of bed in pajama pants, expecting to find a friend playing a joke. Instead he ran into a dozen police officers ripping apart his living room. Moore dropped to the carpet and raised his hands in surrender.
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Star Tribune earns top journalism honors

The Star Tribune took six first-place prizes Wednesday in one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic excellence in the United States. The National Headliner Awards recognized the Star Tribune for both its coverage of George Floyd's death and the aftermath, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic. The Headliner Awards were founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, N.J.
Arlington, MNknuj.net

WALLACE CARLSON

90-year-old Wallace Carlson of Arlington passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at his residence in Belle Plaine. A public visitation for Wallace will be held on Wednesday, May 5, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Arlington from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will be in the church cemetery.