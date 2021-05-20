John F. Sylwester

Sylwester, John F. age 82, formerly of Minneapolis, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021. A gathering of family and friends will take place on Saturday, May 22 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington, MN. John Frederick Carlisle Sylwester was born on April 28, 1939 in Ames, Iowa to Dr. Erhardt and Alice (Brogan) Sylwester. Upon high school graduation, he enrolled in St. Olaf College and began his life-long love and support for all things Ole. John taught theater and history in the Minneapolis Public Schools for over thirty years and spent his retirement maintaining his lawn and home, traveling to historic locales, and enjoying time with his family. John married Mary Giesen on March 2, 1974 and he is survived by his wife, their daughters, Nellie Sylwester McKay and Maggie Sylwester Ludovissie, their grandchildren, Madeline Rennert, Lloyd and Winston Ludovissie, and his sisters, Judith Moser and Helen Haley and their families. Memorials in John's memory may be sent to St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Ave., Northfield, MN, 55057. Flowers may be sent to the Kolden Funeral Home in Arlington.