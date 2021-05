A new lightweight champion will be crowned at UFC 262, and if the marketing is to be believed, fans won’t have to wait five rounds to find out who it will be. Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler meet in the May 15 pay-per-view main event with a vacant UFC lightweight title on the line. Between the two of them, they have 44 wins by knockout or submission, so it is highly likely that the judges won’t be needed when they step into the octagon to face one another.