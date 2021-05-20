18 AES medical training

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Soldiers from across the nation are training at Fort McCoy - all trying to earn one of the Army’s most prestigious distinctions. “All the candidates here are working towards the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB),” First Lieutenant Molly French said. “It’s the badge of excellence for all the medical soldiers in the Army and it really sets you apart from your peers if you were to earn it.”