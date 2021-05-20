newsbreak-logo
18 AES medical training

By Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros
Stars and Stripes
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior Airman Frank Schaefer, a charge medical technician from the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, sifts through a medical kit for requested medication and syringes in a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, from Kadena Air Base, Japan, flying over the Japanese Sea, May 5, 2021. The 18th AES is able to provide care for hours and sometimes days as they transport people from one location to another. The 18th AES typically works in five-man teams.

Asiarockspringsrecord.com

Former RHS exchange student Watanabe in medical training in Japan

Last Sunday evening Chieko and I had a nice conversation with Junko Watanabe, via text. (Don’t you just love modern technology.) In case you don’t remember, Junko is ShunWatanabe’s mother from Tokyo. Shun was an exchange student from Japan who lived with Nuffi and Ana Benavidez during the school year 2014/15.
Aerospace & Defensevrscout.com

Space Force Using Holodeck-like VR For Medical Training

SimX secures a $2.5M contract with the Air Force and Space Force. The VR company SimX has announced a new partnership with the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Space Force—yes, the U.S. Space Force—to develop VR training programs for special operations forces that will focus primarily on enhancing current medical training systems for both divisions.
Aerospace & DefenseNews On 6

Tinker Air Force Base Trains Medics In Mass Casualty Exercise

Medics at Tinker Air Force Base received hands-on training on base Friday morning. They were thrown into action during a simulated mass casualty event, without knowing any information beforehand. The training exercise began around 8 a.m. with people covered in blood and varying injuries strewn across a parking lot. The...
Aerospace & DefenseStandard-Examiner

Symposium empowers Airmen to help Airmen

HILL AIR FORCE BASE — Team Hill’s First Sergeant Council held a First Sergeants Symposium April 26-29 in the base theater here. A total of 47 Airmen attended the four-day symposium to learn the duties and responsibilities of an additional duty first sergeant and the resources available to them. “The...
Stars and Stripes

U.S. Naval Base Guam Sailors and Civilians volunteer at Guam Veterans Cemetery

PITI, Guam (May 13, 2021) - Sailors and civilians from U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) and various tenant commands returned to the Guam Veterans Cemetery in Piti as part of a month-long volunteer project May 13. Volunteers removed debris and weeds from gravesites, power washed the mausoleums and areas surrounding the cemetery chapel, cut grass, and cleaned and shined the bronze grave markers throughout the cemetery.
Health ServicesStars and Stripes

Guam Guard Medical Detachment trains with Navy Dental Clinic

Members of the Guam National Guard and the Naval Base Guam Branch Dental Clinic join forces in Sumay on May 5, as the clinic helps the Guard's Medical Detachment meet Annual Training requirements. "It's great to have joint collaboration,' said Lt. Col. Ray Tajalle, Medical Detachment commander. "Any opportunity we...
Aerospace & DefenseStars and Stripes

ACE: A Light, Lean and Fast Air Force

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. service members from the 18th Wing, as well as Airmen from Misawa and Yokota worked in conjunction with Marines during an Agile Combat Employment exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, the week of May 3, 2021. During the three-day event multiple units such as...
Fort Mccoy, WIWEAU-TV 13

Soldiers at Fort McCoy training for Expert Field Medical Badge testing

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Soldiers from across the nation are training at Fort McCoy - all trying to earn one of the Army’s most prestigious distinctions. “All the candidates here are working towards the Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB),” First Lieutenant Molly French said. “It’s the badge of excellence for all the medical soldiers in the Army and it really sets you apart from your peers if you were to earn it.”
MilitaryStars and Stripes

US military reports eight new coronavirus cases as Japan expands emergency declaration

TOKYO — U.S. military bases in Japan reported eight individuals tested positive for the coronavirus since Wednesday, according to statements as of 6 p.m. Friday. Also Friday, the Japanese government announced a state of emergency would be expanded to three additional prefectures struggling to contain the country’s fourth wave of the coronavirus.
Aerospace & DefenseWashington Times

B-1 bombers back in air after safety standdown

The first group of B-1B Lancer bombers are returning to flying duties after a maintenance problem last month prompted Air Force officials to ground the fleet, officials said. Gen. Tim Ray, commander of Air Force Global Strike Command, ordered the safety stand down on April 20 after maintenance crews discovered a discrepancy with a filter housing on the fuel pump of one of the B-1B bombers at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota.
Jobsthelundreport.org

Medical Receptionist

Albertina Kerr empowers people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, mental health challenges and other social barriers to lead self-determined lives and reach their full potential. When you join Kerr, you become part of a team motivated to provide innovative and excellent programs, services and care. We're seeking a Medical Receptionist...
Softwareuiowa.edu

TriNetX Training

This training will provide an in depth look at TriNetX and show you how to use the tool. We will go through building a study, searching for a specific population, and finally what information you gather from the specific cohort. We will also discuss next steps on getting data extracted for research.
Advocacy13abc.com

Shortage of medical workers

Several auto manufacturers are feeling the pinch of a shortage in semiconductors -- small electronic chips that go into each new car or truck by the dozens.
Fredericksburg, TXFredericksburg Standard

Medical history

As we celebrate the 175th anniversary of Fredericksburg’s founding, it is great to celebrate our current and past medical professionals that have tirelessly served our community, especially during their herculean vaccination effort. From early in our city’s history, our medical community has been a beacon of professionalism and hope. Meet...
Aerospace & DefenseWAR HISTORY ONLINE

World’s Oldest Living Air Force General Turns 107

On April 3, 2021, the man considered to be the oldest living retired air force general in the world celebrated his 107th birthday. Lt Gen Harry Goldsworthy celebrated with The Patriots motocycle group and a presentation of colors by the Blue Eagle Total Force Honor Guard from March Air Force Base.
Aerospace & Defensevanceairscoop.com

59th Medical Wing welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas — Brig. Gen. Jeannine Ryder took command of the 59th Medical Wing during a change of command ceremony at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy Auditorium at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, on April 29. Outgoing commander is Maj. Gen. John J. DeGoes will head to...
Public Healthgeneralaviationnews.com

On the path to a less frustrating medical

Accessibility and transparency in the FAA medical process which, hopefully, will lead to less frustration for pilots: Those are the major goals of the new FAA Federal Air Surgeon. In “The Flight Path to Transparency” in the May/June 2021 FAA Safety Briefing magazine, Dr. Susan Northrup said she has heard...
Family Relationshipscmajnews.com

Medical training remains a barrier to starting a family

Women in medicine have children later than the general public, but eventually catch up after training. Women in medicine wait much longer to have children than those pursuing other careers but close that gap quickly once their training is completed, according to a recent study in JAMA Internal Medicine. The...