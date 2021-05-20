Julie Ann (Mattison) Hayes
Hayes (Mattison), Julie Ann passed away on May 2, 2021 in Tampa, FL. Julie is survived by loving husband of 20 years, Love of over 30 years Ronald; children, Brian, Dana and Audrey; grandchildren Autumn, Carter and Camila; brother, Michael (Judy) Mattison, sister, Nancy (Chuck) Draper, and many family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Ervin (Mickey) Mattison. Memorial Service at the Hayes' residence June 5th, 12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 8221 151st Lane NW, Ramsey MN. Followed by a celebration of Julie's life at Outpost Bar & Grill, 6141 Hwy 10, Ramsey MN, 4:00 pm 7:00 pm. Memorials to the family preferred.