Robert Peter Pierce

Pierce, Robert Peter age 82 of Bloomington. Born July 27, 1938; passed away May 15, 2021. Survived by daughters, Kimberly Pierce and Adrienne (Dan) DeRuyck; step- son, Bryan Koll (Miranda Groth); grandsons, Seth Pierce, Charlie and Josh DeRuyck; siblings, Barbara Chalfen, Diane (Miguel) Tudela, Dale Pierce, Geraldine Pierce and Suzanne Johnson; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy; stationed in the Bahamas. He was an entrepreneur who started his own accounting firm and owned a line of Cost Cutters in South Dakota. Bob enjoyed going to Canterbury Park, playing bingo, fishing, hiking, airshows, and the Blue Angels. He was an avid basketball, baseball and MN Gopher fan. His best role ever was being Grampa to Seth and attending his grandchildren's activities. One of his favorite sayings was, "It's not easy being an Old Fart." Funeral Service 11 a.m., Monday, May 24th at Gill Brothers Funeral Home, 9947 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington. Visitation Sunday, May 23rd from 3-6 p.m. and 1 hour prior to service. Interment Maple Lawn Cemetery, Faribault, MN.