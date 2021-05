I like to think that I have a knack for identifying companies making waves in specific technology areas. One such company is IBM with cloud technology. Yes, IBM making waves with cloud technologies. I have written several articles tracking the progress and evolution of the IBM Cloud offering. When I attach the Red Hat acquisition and the industry's transition to hybrid, the real magic could happen. I believe IBM needs to get there, get there fast, and tell everybody about it at the top of its lungs about why it’s the better cloud for certain circumstances.