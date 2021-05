Burger King's Impossible Whopper has become a favorite among burger-loving vegetarians. It's a way to enjoy a burger without overthinking about the calories or animal sources — and who wouldn't want that? Even some meat-eaters might enjoy the Impossible Whopper, considering it's like the regular Whopper with some of the same ingredients like tomato, mayonnaise, onions, pickles, and buns — but instead of a flame-grilled beef patty, a plant-based Impossible burger is substituted instead.