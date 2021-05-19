newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Hunt: Showdown custom ammo guide – the best ammo for every situation

By Asen Aleksandrov
gamepur.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith custom ammo, Hunt: Showdown introduced a dense new layer of gameplay meta, allowing players to optimize their loadouts for specific purposes and playstyles more than ever before. The custom ammo update flooded the game’s armory with dozens of new ammunition types, creating a great diversity of options, many of which aren’t exactly competitive. While almost every custom ammo type in Hunt: Showdown can achieve results in the right circumstances, a great number of them are inconsistent, prohibitively expensive, or otherwise imperfect. This guide will highlight which custom ammo types in Hunt: Showdown gives you the most bang for your buck.

www.gamepur.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Enemy Fire#Upgrade Options#Pvp#Immolators#Pennyshot#Regular Ammo#Fire Ammo#Basic Ammo#Poison Custom Ammo#Explosive Ammo#Compact Ammo#Incendiary Custom Ammo#Compact Incendiary Ammo#Shotguns#Tactical Options#Long Range Rifles#Explosive Crossbow Bolts#One Shot Hunters#Stronger Recoil#Flechette Shells
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
AllOutdoor.com

NEW Double Down Box Blind From Hawk Hunting

Deer and turkey blinds are a popular way for hunters to keep themselves concealed and comfortable when they’re out in the field in the early hours waiting for prey to come their way. Hawk Hunting has just released their Double Down pre-made box blind that is loaded with features that will keep you hidden from deer and turkeys, and comfortable through almost any weather conditions. The Double Down is made with an insulated interior and a 1″ thick rubber matted floor to keep you and your hunting partner from making any noise that might scare your targets off.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Hunt: Showdown Update 1.5.2: Boss Fight Fixes, Bug Fixes, and More

Hunt: Showdown developer, Crytek, recently released a new update for the test server that fixed tons of issues. A major issue where players were able to lure out the Scrapbeak boss out of the arena and defeat him has been fixed. Additionally, the developers are currently testing a change to Doctor Grunts medkits drops. If these medkits get damaged by explosives or fire, they will be unusable and this change will make it more challenging when going against Scrapbeak. Check out more details below.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Resident Evil Village Guide – How to Get All Extra Content Items and Infinite Ammo

If you check the Main Menu in Resident Evil Village, there will be something called “Extra Content Shop” underneath “The Mercenaries” mode. This is essentially the place to unlock lots of additional content via Challenge Points or CP. CP can be earned from performing a number of different actions in the game, from collecting Lei to destroying Goats of Warding and upgrading weapons.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Resident Evil Village: How To Craft Shotgun Ammo

Shotgun ammo is a craftable resource in Resident Evil Village for the M1897 that can also be found as normal loot. Before you are able to craft shotgun ammo, you must first purchase the recipe from The Duke, who you encounter for the first time just before you properly enter Castle Dimitrescu. The shotgun ammo recipe costs 3000 Lei. You should be able to afford it after you sell the Frozen Torso following the first boss fight.
Violent CrimesConscious Life News

Winchester .350 Legend Ammo: Practical & Affordable

When Winchester Ammunition created .350 Legend ammo, they did so with a view to providing those straight-wall-using hunters out there with a cost-effective, accurate and easy to shoot option. The design process needed to result in a shell that was powerful enough to bring down whitetail deer quickly and cleanly, yet give you the user a nice, manageable amount of recoil – as well as, of course, being available for a reasonable cost.
Video GamesInverse

Resident Evil Village best upgrades and infinite ammo exploit, explained

Resident Evil Village is finally here. While most of us can’t wait to get chased around a big scary castle by Lady Dimitrescu, there’s another important new character you shouldn’t overlook. The Duke allows you to purchase ammunition, weapons, and other supplies. Each item the Duke’s shop costs Lei, the game’s Romania-inspired currency. You can earn Lei simply by defeating other enemies, finding it lying around the village, or selling other items in your inventory throughout the 10-hour game.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Resident Evil Village: How to Do Infinite Ammo Glitch Easy

Resident Evil Village sticks to the norm of the series in offering Infinite Ammo for the game’s multitude of weaponry. However, some of the infinite ammo weapons come at a cost that can’t be paid off in one single playthrough. However, we’ve come up with a way that might get you to being overpowered faster. Here’s and easy way to get Infinite Ammo in Resident Evil Village with the help of a little glitch, or cheese.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Apex Legends Bocek Bow will get a nerf soon says David Bocek

When Apex Legends Legacy came out, many players flocked in droves out of excitement. The resulting audience turnout caused the servers to crash. Indeed, the new season for the game turned out to be the most popular and most successful so far. But a week after its release, excitement over the game’s new game mode and exciting new changes faded. It has since been replaced by angry complaints about a new weapon that arrived in Legacy. And no, it’s not a gun. It’s the Bocek Bow that people have been complaining about.
Recipesgamerevolution.com

Resident Evil Village: Magnum Ammo recipe

You’ll earn several different weapons as you make your way through Resident Evil Village. The basic handgun and shotgun are well-suited to earlier foes, but the Magnum is the pistol of choice for late-game enemies. The catch is that Magnum ammo is scarce, meaning you’ll need to make sure it’s worth using before you pull the trigger. Luckily, it is possible to make more ammunition using the Magnum ammo recipe.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

The best shotguns in Destiny 2

There’s nothing quite like walking up to a Hive or Taken enemy and blasting them in the face with a shotgun. Likewise, the feeling is similar when dumpstering a fellow Guardian in the Crucible. In Destiny 2, shotguns are just plain fun. Whether they’re a kinetic weapon, a special weapon,...
Animalsgearjunkie.com

Gear List for Black Bear Hunt: GoHunt Breaks Down Packing List

GoHunt’s Matt Clark and Caleb Dillashaw break down their pack list prior to a weeklong black bear hunt in the Frank Church Wilderness. I love me a good backpack dump, and the fellas at GoHunt lined this one up for black bear season quite nicely. One thing I always take...
Video GamesDestructoid

Resident Evil Village has a trick to make those infinite ammo unlocks easier

Save up lots of Lei, max out a gun with The Duke, and back out to the main menu without saving to unlock infinite ammo in the Extra Content Shop, then rinse and repeat. Resident Evil Village players have discovered a sneaky trick to make the infinite ammo unlocks in the post-game Extra Content Shop less of a grind. Before I get into the convoluted setup, it's worth mentioning that this method works best if you've got a late-game save, ideally right before the final boss. It's also best if you have lots of Lei on hand— or the ability to sell everything to earn a fortune.
Steve McqueenRecoil

Henry Axe: the .410 Lever Action Shotgun

About 60 years ago, Steve McQueen played a bounty hunter armed with a cut-down Winchester 1892 lever action. It had no stock and was called the Mare’s Leg on the TV show Wanted: Dead or Alive. No such weapon had ever existed in the historical West, but it became an iconic Hollywood so-called “Western” firearm — so much so that Henry Repeating Arms produced a version of it using the same name. Their latest incarnation, known as the Henry Axe, follows this tradition but as a .410 smoothbore.
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Huge 11GB Mass Effect Legendary Edition Patch 1.02 Available to Download Now

Crikey, Mass Effect Legendary Edition doesn't cheap out on the size of its patches. The three-game collection now has its first update since launch, and it weighs in at a gigantic 11.728GB. You'll need to set aside a good chunk of time to get this one downloaded. What does this patch do, we hear you ask? It's a good job you clicked on this article then because listed below are the complete set of patch notes for update 1.02. They focus on resolving Trophy issues, improving terrain textures and lighting during cinematics, and more minor calibrations and stability improvements.
OracleOutdoor Life

Best Compound Bow Sights

The evolution of bow sights has been nothing short of remarkable. From dial-to-the-yard capabilities of the best single-pin bow sights to toolless micro-adjust windage and elevation, to electronic rangefinding (like the Garmin bow sight), the technology keeps getting better. Bowhunters welcome it. Any feature that makes an archery sight more durable, accurate, and easy to use gets our appreciation. Of course, as with most everything in the bowhunting world, it’s all about customization. Bowhunters can select sights with dovetail extension bars, pins that taper in diameter, colored shooter rings—and the list goes on. There are single-pin moveable sights, multi-pin sliders, and those with a set number of fixed pins. Below is a list of our picks for the best compound bow sights for hunters.
Hobbiesmtgazone.com

Historic Tainted Pact Combo Deck Guide: Now This Is a Splinter Twin Situation

Welcome to our Tainted Pact Combo deck guide for the Magic: The Gathering Arena Historic format, updated for Strixhaven: School of Mages! Here, you will learn how to play this combo deck specifically for the best of three (bo3) game mode, from explanation of card choices, a complete matchup and sideboard guide, tips and tricks, and even how to beat the deck itself.
Violent CrimesFarm and Dairy

ONLINE 80+ guns, ammo, knives, and misc.

Pick-up Location: Kaufman Auction House (559 Belden Parkway, Sugarcreek, OH 44681) Winchesters including: Winchester Model 70 – Pre 1964 Standard Grade – Cal. .243 Only 6,812 made from 1955-1963 (Not a Featherweight); Winchester Mod 1300 12 GA; Winchester Mod 1300 20 GA; Winchester Mod 97 12 GA; Winchester Mod 1906 Expert; Winchester Mod 94; Winchester Mod 94-AE; Wincheste Mod 70; Winchester Mod 70; Winchester Mod 9422-M; Winchester Mod 43; Winchester Mod 9422 XTR; Winchester Mod 9422 M XTR; Winchester Mod 12 Trap; Winchester Mod 12; Winchester Mod 94; Winchester Mod 670; Winchester Mod 12; Winchester Mod 12; Winchester Mod 1300: & More.
Sciencemiddletownnj.org

Guided Fossil Hunt

Calling all amateur paleontologists! Come dig up some Middletown history at the Poricy Brook Fossil Beds. Expect to find marine fossils from the Cretaceous period, 65-72 million years ago. Meet directly at the Poricy Park Fossil Beds for a short orientation before getting right into the fossil beds. An experienced guide will provide you with a trowel and sifter, as well as help you identify your treasures. Please wear rubber boots or old sneakers, as your feet will get wet. Sandals, flip-flops, and other slip-on footwear are prohibited.
WildlifeCosmos

Chicken-sized dinosaur hunted at night

A little dinosaur called Shuvuuia may have hunted in the dark using night vision and super hearing. This chicken-sized therapod lived in the deserts of what is now Mongolia. Its skeleton has a seemingly fragile bird-looking skull and brawny arms with only a single claw. It also had long roadrunner-like legs.