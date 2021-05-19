Hunt: Showdown custom ammo guide – the best ammo for every situation
With custom ammo, Hunt: Showdown introduced a dense new layer of gameplay meta, allowing players to optimize their loadouts for specific purposes and playstyles more than ever before. The custom ammo update flooded the game’s armory with dozens of new ammunition types, creating a great diversity of options, many of which aren’t exactly competitive. While almost every custom ammo type in Hunt: Showdown can achieve results in the right circumstances, a great number of them are inconsistent, prohibitively expensive, or otherwise imperfect. This guide will highlight which custom ammo types in Hunt: Showdown gives you the most bang for your buck.www.gamepur.com