Diane Valerie Ponthan

Ponthan, Diane Valerie Diane passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born March 12th, 1949 in Oak Park, Illinois. Shortly thereafter, the family moved to Appleton, Wisconsin where she lived until she left for college, ultimately graduating from UW Stevens Point in 1970 with a degree in Nursing. With a pioneering and courageous spirit, she then moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota. A caregiver by nature, Diane was a nurse for over 30 years. Although she spent much of her life raising her family in the Twin Cities alongside her soulmate of 32 years, Rick She always held a special place in her heart for Wisconsin. Throughout the years of 2000-2010 Diane and Rick lived in both Milwaukee and Nashville. They returned to the Twin Cities in 2010 to be closer to their children and grandchildren. Everyone Diane touched throughout her life truly recognized and adored her for her extraordinary intelligence, humor and unmatched beauty. Despite her talents, she was incredibly humble. The only thing she she did not hold back with pride was the way she felt about her children, being a mother, and gracefully navigating how to grow a blended family with so much love. She loved music, a variety of crafts, and was an especially avid book reader. She loved her regular visits to the library. In spite of an ongoing battle with chronic pain, Diane always exuded class, charm and a hilarious wit that was infectious to all of those fortunate enough know her. We can only imagine the loving shenanigans she is orchestrating up there now. Save a place for us all on the dance floor, Dee Dee. Diane is survived by her loving husband, Rick; four children: Matt, Chrissy (Ben), Sarah (Luke), Ryan (Jess); six granddaughters: Lucy, Evelyn, Iris, Lily, Jovie and Adeline; her step-mother: Alice Claypool; five brothers and sisters: Debbie (Jim) McAuliffe, Mary Beth (Dennis Lang) Claypool, Barbara Claypool, John (Diana) Claypool, and Caroline (Toni) Bleier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blaine and Shirley Claypool, her sister Dale Claypool, as well as her dear friend, Shirley. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a community reading program of your choice or your local library in honor of Diane's love of reading. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with a Memorial Service at 11 a.m at Roselawn Chapel, 803 Larpenteur Ave. W., Roseville, MN 55113. Reception to follow from 12:15-2 p.m.