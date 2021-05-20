newsbreak-logo
Brooklyn Park, MN

Gordy M. Gale

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 14 hours ago

Gale, Gordy M. Age 80 of Brooklyn Park, passed away peacefully on 5/16/21. Preceded in death by parents, Gordon Gale and Irene Anderson; and brother, Chuck. Survived by loving wife of 57 years, Margo; son, Mike; daughter, Trisha (Brian) Paal; granddaughters, Brie, Madi Paal; sister, Donna Rehard; sister-in-law, Dar Gale; other family and friends. Gordy was a wonderful husband, father and grandpa. Memorial service Sat. 5/22 at 1pm with gathering beginning at 12 noon at: Washburn-McReavy.com Glen Haven Chapel 763-533-8643 5125 W. Broadway, Crystal.

