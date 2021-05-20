Susan Barr

Elfida Hernández (73), the personification of a servant, became a Citizen of Heaven on Mother’s Day (5/10/21). While our hearts ache, we celebrate the many wonderful years the Lord shared her with us and blessed us with her care. She was a loving wife and mother with an even greater affection for her grandkids; there is nothing she would not do for any of us. Her hospitality and cooking skills are unique. She was survived by her husband of 56 years Dámaso Hernández and six grateful children: Daughters Rosemary Romero and her husband Jerry, Linda López and her husband Donny, Kellie Cobos and her husband Arthur, Sons Ricky and his wife Claudia, Andy and his wife Alma, and Isidoro and his wife Melinda. Her siblings Elizabeth, Ezequiel, and Daniel. She was preceded in death by her parents Jose and Tomasa Rodriguez and siblings Celia, Maria, Emma, Jose, Jesus, Juan, Luis. She was the baby whisperer to 29 grandkids and 24 + 1 great-grandkids. She was a true reflection of what a mother should be, and our Great God took her home on Mother’s Day.