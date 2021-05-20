Susan Barr
Barr, Susan Age 68 of Plymouth, born 10/15/1952, died 5/18/ 2021 after a long illness. Preceded in death by beloved father and mother, Bernard and Manya (Schecter) Barr; brother, Victor Barr. Survived by husband, Jerry K. Webber; brother, George Barr (Jo-Anne Stately); sister, Lucy Barr; niece, Nichole (Matt) Saba, nephew, Aaron Barr; great-niece, Sophia Saba; great-nephew, Michael Saba; step-children, Sarah Webber Fjetland, Rachel Webber Rauner, Justin M. Webber. Funeral service THURSDAY, MAY 20, 2021, 1:00 pm, SHAREI CHESED CONGREGATION, 1712 Hopkins Crossroad, Minnetonka. Memorials preferred to Sharei Chesed Congregation. Zoom shiva Thursday, 7:00pm, email zoom3@hodroffepstein.com for the link. Hodroff-Epstein 612-871-1234 hodroffepstein.com.