"Do you have a fur baby and want to sew them some items? One of the easy items to sew is a leash for a dog or cat. I made this dog leash and so can you. You just need some fabric and a little bit of time. You can make a few so the leash can match your fur baby's outfit as well! This is a great project for someone just getting started sewing because if you do mess up a little bit your pup or cat isn't going to care. Start making you dog leash today and start walking them on it tonight. "