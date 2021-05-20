The Green Knight Director Reveals What Made Him Cast Dev Patel

Last year, we had barely been given the promise of The Green Knight, David Lowery’s trippy take on the Arthurian tale, when COVID crashed the world. The Green Knight was one of many films delayed in 2020, but it’s the one I was most hoping would just show up on demand because I was dying to see it. It never did, though, as distributor A24 remained staunchly devoted to theaters. Now that theaters are reopening, though, The Green Knight is back to tease us with Dev Patel’s medieval glory, talking foxes, and a whole lot of strange, misty imagery. A new trailer has been released for The Green Knight, teasing a release “this summer”. Officially, it’s due out on July 30 in the US, but it makes me nervous that the trailer is using vague “soon” language. As we learned last year, that usually means that things could change at any moment. Just give me this movie now!