newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

James Harden rightfully puts skeptics on blast as Brooklyn Nets prepare for NBA Playoffs

By Vincent Frank
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 14 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1So3tv_0a55JGZO00

Despite playing a mere 36 games with the Brooklyn Nets after an early-season blockbuster trade , star guard James Harden proved to be among the most valuable players in the NBA.

Harden, 31, looks to keep this up as Brooklyn begins its title push Saturday against an undermanned Boston Celtics squad in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs .

Harden appeared in just two games over the final month of the regular season due to continued hamstring issues . He scored a total of 23 points in less than 51 minutes during that two-game span .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3V3LJR_0a55JGZO00 Also Read:
NBA Power Rankings: A final update heading into the playoffs

That lack of scoring is obviously the antithesis of what we’ve seen from Harden during his Hall of Fame-worthy career. He was also asked about it by reporters during a Q&A session on Wednesday. To say that the former NBA MVP was having none of it would be an understatement.

“I thought winning was all that matters?” James Harden said, via ESPN . “When I was doing the stats and putting up the numbers, it wasn’t good enough. So, at some point we’ve gotta figure out what we’re talking about. But it’s all about winning.”

James Harden is 100% correct in calling out critics

This is such a drawn-out narrative. When his former Houston Rockets team were struggling as Harden casually dropped 40 points on a nightly basis, critics attacked him for “stat-filling.” Now that the Brooklyn Nets head into the NBA Playoffs as odds-on title favorites , his lack of scoring is suddenly an issue?

Here’s the reality of the situation, and it will have Harden naysayers running for the hills quicker than those who assumed the Rockets would be fine without him.

Brooklyn was 29-7 in games Harden played in during the regular season. He averaged 24.6 points, 8.5 rebounds and 10.9 assists on a 10-year best 47% shooting from the field. In games Harden didn’t play during the regular year, the Nets went 19-17.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xDcjl_0a55JGZO00
Mar 31, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets shooting guard James Harden (13) warms up before the game against the Houston Rockets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Rockets? Well, they were historically bad after Harden played his final game with the team on January 12. How bad? Houston ended the regular season 15-49 in games Harden didn’t play — including a 6-45 record in its final 51 outings and a 20-game losing streak .

Math is a crazy thing. It can throw narratives out the window in one-fell swoop. Now, James Harden is out to prove these narratives and his skeptics wrong.

Let’s not bet against him.

More must-reads:

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

11K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Kawhi Leonard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Mvp#Nba Mvp#The Brooklyn Nets#Hall Of Fame#Q A#Nba Mvp#Espn#The Nba Playoffs#Barclays Center#Chicago White Sox#Los Angeles Lakers#Games Harden#Harden Naysayers#Nba Power Rankings#Odds On Title Favorites#Sense Crazy Stat#Star#Brad Penner Usa Today#Fame Worthy Career
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAwmleader.com

James Harden 'very confident' he'll return to Nets before playoffs

The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke to the media on Thursday about his continuing rehab from a hamstring injury and why he's confident he will be able to return before the postseason. Shawn Utley. Shawn previously worked as a journalist for several local newspapers until he realized the potential of internet...
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: James Harden coming off the bench

Rachel Nichols: James Harden is expected to return tonight but won’t start – interesting approach from the Nets. When KD came back from *his* long injury layoff, he too came off the bench; GM Sean Marks told me the goal was to have KD (on a minutes restriction) available for the end of the game.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Spurs claim DaQuan Jeffries from waivers

Shams Charania: The Spurs have claimed former Kings and Rockets forward DaQuan Jeffries off free agency waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Cayleigh Griffin: Per Rockets PR, the Houston Rockets have waived guard/forward DaQuan Jeffries; he appeared in 13 games with three starts as a Rocket, averaging 4.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 20.1 minutes per game.
NBAwgnradio.com

James Harden returns from hamstring injury, Nets beat Spurs

NEW YORK (AP)James Harden had 18 points and 11 assists in his return from an 18-game absence to help the Brooklyn Nets beat the San Antonio Spurs 128-116 on Wednesday night. Coming off the bench in an NBA game for the first time since he won the league’s Sixth Man award for Oklahoma City in 2011-12, Harden also had seven rebounds after the longest layoff of his career, missing more than a month because of a strained right hamstring.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Injuries: Nets' James Harden Status Against Spurs

The Brooklyn Nets (45-24) have had several important players in and out of the lineup all season but are the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and remain just two games behind the Philadelphia 76ers (after the 76ers' loss against the Pacers on Tuesday) for the first seed. Good news...
NBANewsday

Nets as healthy as they've been all season as they begin preparations for the playoffs

A thrill ride of a Nets season that began with the hiring of Hall of Famer Steve Nash as a first-time coach, the return to action of Kevin Durant, a blockbuster trade for James Harden, the signing of free agent Blake Griffin and the greatest season of Kyrie Irving’s career but that also was marred by a series of injuries that led to a franchise-record 37 different starting lineups finally has reached proving time in the playoffs.
NBAthechestnutpost.com

Are the Brooklyn Nets the ‘Bad Boys’ of the NBA? | Bart and Hahn

Are the Brooklyn Nets the ‘Bad Boys’ of the NBA? | Bart and Hahn. Brian Windhorst joins Bart and Hahn to discuss how the Brooklyn Nets are viewed and how worried the Los Angeles Lakers should be due to injuries. #NBA. ✔️ Subscribe to ESPN+https://plus.espn.com/. ✔️ Get the ESPN App:...
NBAABC News

James Harden has 18 points, 11 assists in return for Brooklyn Nets, but Kyrie Irving misses win

NEW YORK -- James Harden returned to the Brooklyn Nets' lineup Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs after missing more than a month with a hamstring strain. Harden, after the longest layoff of his career, had 18 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds as the Nets outlasted the Spurs 128-116. Landry Shamet scored 21 points and Nicolas Claxton had a career-high 18 for the Nets, who won their third straight and pulled within 1½ games of Philadelphia for the Eastern Conference lead.
NBAPosted by
Daily News

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving to play as a trio for first time in 3 months

“Those three will play.” Provided there are no more setbacks, hamstring tweaks, face/thigh contusions, leaves of absence or random inconclusive/positive COVID-19 tests, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden will finally take the floor again for Saturday’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls. It is Brooklyn’s second-to-last game of the regular season before the playoffs begin on May 22, but ...