It's Proxy Season, and All Eyes Are on ESG Reporting
Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters are getting more face time at annual shareholder meetings, with questions for CEOs and companies. As proxy season rolls on, Workiva Senior Director of ESG Mandi McReynolds talks with Marty Vanderploeg of Workiva for a CEO’s perspective and with Financial Services Industry Principal Arthy Kumar for what individual investors can look for in a company’s sustainability reporting.www.caelusgreenroom.com