newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

It's Proxy Season, and All Eyes Are on ESG Reporting

caelusgreenroom.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEnvironmental, social, and governance (ESG) matters are getting more face time at annual shareholder meetings, with questions for CEOs and companies. As proxy season rolls on, Workiva Senior Director of ESG Mandi McReynolds talks with Marty Vanderploeg of Workiva for a CEO’s perspective and with Financial Services Industry Principal Arthy Kumar for what individual investors can look for in a company’s sustainability reporting.

www.caelusgreenroom.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Esg Reporting#Proxy Season Rolls#Individual Investors#Company#Source#Workiva Description#Ceo#Social#Questions#Workiva Senior Director#Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Why This Proxy Season Is A Record Breaker For Climate Proposals

A sea change is happening before our very eyes in investor action on the climate crisis. With the 2021 season of annual shareholder meetings in full swing, investors are demanding dramatic action from companies – and getting results. During just the past two weeks, shareholders voted in record high numbers for a series of climate-related and environmental shareholder proposals. In some cases, they voted nearly unanimously.
Marketsfa-mag.com

New Investors Want To Be Heard This Proxy Season

New investors flocked to the stock market last year and with the proxy season in full swing, many of them are looking to their advisors for education on the voting process so that they can have their voices heard. Approximately two-thirds of new retail investors said they would like their...
EconomyValueWalk

New Report Offers Critical Scrutiny for ESG Investing Claims

RealClearFoundation Senior Fellow Rupert Darwall shows that ESG’s climate, market claims are contradicted by the evidence. Washington, D.C. (May 13, 2021)—In a new report, “Capitalism, Socialism, and ESG,” RealClearFoundation Senior Fellow Rupert Darwall takes on the central claim of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment strategies. While proponents say that ESG will reconcile society to capitalism while making investors more money, Darwall shows that “doing well by doing good” is “no more than Wall Street sales patter.”
Energy Industryhartenergy.com

Energy ESG: Exclusive Look at EOG’s Efforts to Reduce Flaring

It’s not often you’ll hear an executive from EOG Resources Inc. speak publicly. However, Pam Roth, vice president of government relations for the company, noted this subject’s growing importance. In an exclusive interview, Roth sat down with Hart Energy’s Jessica Morales to discuss all the work EOG Resources is doing...
MarketsMySanAntonio

Investics to Provide Arabesque S-Ray ESG Portfolio Analytics

WESTON, Mass. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Arabesque S-Ray to provide a suite of Arabesque S-Ray ESG data through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© and Investics DARTS© data marketplace. Clients can subscribe to one or more of the various Investics DARTS Arabesque S-Ray ESG datasets on AWS Marketplace and seamlessly integrate the S-Ray ESG data with their own portfolio holdings and other investment data on Investics ICE© for further performance, risk and exposure analysis, as well as stay ahead of the formative ESG regulatory reporting requirements developing globally.
Economybloomberglaw.com

SEC’s Gensler Eyes ESG Reporting Rules After Public Input

Disclosures need “consistency and comparability,” Gensler says. The SEC is looking to propose rules on environmental, social, and governance reporting by public companies after gathering feedback this summer from investors and others, Chairman Gary Gensler said. Gensler didn’t lay out a specific timeline for ESG rulemaking while speaking at a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Battle North Gold Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Reminds Shareholders Of Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholder Proxy Voting Deadline

TORONTO, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Battle North Gold Corporation (TSX: BNAU) (OTCQX: BNAUF) (" Battle North" or the " Company") announces that it has filed its interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (" MD&A") for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 (" Q1-2021"). Copies of these filings can be obtained at www.battlenorthgold.com or under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. All references to dollars herein are in Canadian dollars ("$") unless otherwise specified.
Small BusinessTechCrunch

Diginex launches ESG reporting platform aimed at small businesses

Diginex Solutions has a self-guided tool which claims to generate ESG reports six times faster than competitors and comes in at a relatively affordable $99 per month. The blockchain-enabled reporting tool also generates reports, giving companies the ability to demonstrate their ESG creds. DiginexESG is certified by the GRI, an...
Economyetf.com

ETF Working Lunch: What’s Next In ESG Investing

Environmental, social and governance investing is quickly expanding in the ETF space, and so is the conversation about its value proposition. Brie Williams, head of practice management at SPDR Exchange Traded Funds, dives into the numbers, the trends and the advisor/client disconnect on this theme. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Morningstar Reports U.S. Mutual Fund And Exchange-Traded Fund Flows For April 2021

CHICAGO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN), a leading provider of independent investment research, today reported estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) flows for April 2021. For the month, long-term mutual funds and exchange-traded funds collected $124 billion in April, down from a record $156 billion in March. Investors continued to favor passively managed strategies, pouring in $94 billion; approximately $30 billion went to actively managed funds.
EnvironmentForbes

WHAT ESG IS NOT

Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards are an essential tool in the kit of boards of directors and senior management. They help companies focus on reducing the risk of environmental disasters, winning the war for talent, and gaining the rewards the market heaps on transparent, diverse, and well governed companies, particularly those in developing countries.
Public Healthinsurancebusinessmag.com

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted claims management?

The COVID-19 pandemic has triggered some long-lasting changes to the insurance industry as we know it. Challenges have come from all directions. The industry has been tasked with dealing with one of the most systemic loss-driving events of the past century, while at the same time trying to maintain the long-term sustainability of the industry amid a sustained low interest rate environment and a fast-changing risk landscape, dominated by increasingly intangible risks.