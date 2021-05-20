It's Proxy Season, and All Eyes Are on ESG Reporting

WESTON, Mass. (PRWEB) May 10, 2021. Investics Data Services Company, Inc. has reached an agreement with Arabesque S-Ray to provide a suite of Arabesque S-Ray ESG data through the Investics Cloud Ecosystem (ICE)© and Investics DARTS© data marketplace. Clients can subscribe to one or more of the various Investics DARTS Arabesque S-Ray ESG datasets on AWS Marketplace and seamlessly integrate the S-Ray ESG data with their own portfolio holdings and other investment data on Investics ICE© for further performance, risk and exposure analysis, as well as stay ahead of the formative ESG regulatory reporting requirements developing globally.