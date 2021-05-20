newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Baltic Cruises to Resume During Summer

By The Maritime Executive
maritime-executive.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baltic is becoming the latest region to prepare for the return of cruises operated by the large cruise ships this summer. With the lowering of restrictions in northern Germany and an expectation that ports in Scandinavia will follow, MSC Cruises announced plans to begin weekly Baltic cruises starting on July 3. While the program is expected to be limited in scope, it would still mark the first large cruise ship to resume sailing n the region with port calls and available to travelers from most European countries.

maritime-executive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msc Cruises#Tui Cruises#Baltic Sea#Cruise Ships#Travel Destinations#Tours#Msc Cruises#European#Swedish#The Msc Seaview#Msc Seaside#The Msc Seashore#The Msc Virtuosa#The Msc Preziosa#Msc Musica#Hapag Lloyd#Tui#Aida#Schleswig Holstein#Weekly Baltic Cruises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
Country
Sweden
News Break
Travel
News Break
Cars
Country
Germany
Related
TravelDaily Item

What you need to know if you are thinking of cruising this summer

MIAMI — After more than a year without cruises, it looks like vacations at sea may finally become available for U.S. residents in the Caribbean and elsewhere this summer as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. But unlike before COVID-19, cruisers won’t be able to hop on ships in U.S. ports just...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Which holiday destinations will be on the green list?

International leisure travel will be allowed again, at least from England, on 17 May, the government has said. But strict rules on returning to the UK will be enforced – based on a “traffic light” system that assigns red, amber or green to every overseas country. The main concern is that variants of concern could be imported and ultimately undermine the UK’s vaccination programme.These are the key questions on what we know – and don’t know – so far.What are the current rules?Holidays and family visits abroad are illegal, under legislation intended to reduce number of people coming into the UK.Around...
Travelcruiseradio.net

Viking Announces Summer 2021 Mediterranean Cruises

Viking announced today that it will be resuming operations in the Mediterranean this summer as part of its Welcome Back collection of voyages. Viking Venus and Viking Sea will homeport in Valletta, Malta and sail two different 11-night roundtrip itineraries in the Mediterranean. The cruise line also announced that it...
TravelTravelPulse

Interest in European Travel Grows

It’s more than a possibility that Americans will be able to travel to Europe in the near future, with countries like Greece and France to start lifting travel bans for travelers this month, while the European Union is looking to welcome fully vaccinated travelers into Europe later this summer. While...
Lifestylecruisefever.net

Holland America Line Will Resume Cruises in August From Greece

Holland America Line is the latest cruise line to announce cruises from Greece this summer after they received approval from the government of Greece to offer sailings. Holland America Line will start off by offering four cruises in August on Eurodam. The cruises will leave from Piraeus (Athens) and will open for bookings on May 6, 2021.
TravelPosted by
BoardingArea

Travel Industry Lashes Out at UK’s “Excessively Cautious” Return to International Travel

The British travel and aviation industry has reacted with dismay to the publication of the UK’s travel Green List from which passengers can come without needing to quarantine after arrival. Only 12 countries and territories have so far made the list for when non-essential travel is once again permitted on May 17 – half of those currently have their own inbound travel bans.
Travelroutesonline.com

Most Europeans ‘willing to travel’ this summer

Vaccinations and heath passes are ‘reasons for optimism’ in the market, according to the European Travel Commission. Most Europeans are willing to travel by the end of August, demonstrating the “significant amount of pent-up demand which has accumulated following months of travel restrictions,” a new report has found. Successful vaccination...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Europe's summer holiday season can be saved, says TUI

Holiday company TUI Group expects a strong 2021 summer season and will operate 75% of pre-pandemic capacity, with rising levels of vaccinations set to fuel last-minute bookings, it said on Wednesday. The pandemic has hammered TUI, the world's biggest holiday group, and while it sunk to a 1.3 billion euro...
TravelPosted by
Forbes

Holiday Destinations: Where Are Italy’s 15 New ‘Blue Flag’ Beaches

How about a dive in Santa Margherita Ligure, Numana, Positano or another breathtaking Italian beach this summer? In 2021, the choice is almost limitless: in fact, 416 beaches in the country were awarded with the ‘Blue Flag’ prize. This is the international award that the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE) gives every year to the destinations that meet the highest standards on their beach and sea, according to 32 factors ranging from water quality monitoring to environmental management principles.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Europe's summer is on, world's biggest holiday company TUI says

LONDON (Reuters) - TUI Group, the world’s biggest holiday company, said it was expecting a strong 2021 holiday season and stuck to a plan to operate 75% of its pre-pandemic capacity, as rising vaccination levels mean Europe will open for travel this summer. But ongoing restrictions and COVID-19 uncertainty have...
Public Healthsouthgatv.com

One of Italy’s most idyllic islands is ‘Covid-free’

As Europe plans its gradual reopening to visitors from further afield, the battle lines are being drawn between destinations eager to get the tourist dollars flowing. And in Italy — where tourism represents about 13% of the GDP, according to government figures — one island has stolen a march on its rivals, by going “Covid-free.”
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Carnival Corp. (CCL) Brands Resume Cruising in Europe, Caribbean

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Seven cruise line brands from Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the world's largest cruise company, have announced plans to resume guest cruise operations this summer, with AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn and P&O Cruises (UK) sailing from global ports in Europe and the Caribbean.
Lifestylebreakingtravelnews.com

Aida Cruises to return to Germany this month

Aida Cruises has confirmed it will return to the German market this month after the country took new steps to reopen tourism. The Carnival Corporation-owned line said it would offer short voyages from Kiel (Schleswig-Holstein) from May 22nd. AIDAsol is currently positioned in northern Germany and is ready for the...