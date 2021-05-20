Baltic Cruises to Resume During Summer
The Baltic is becoming the latest region to prepare for the return of cruises operated by the large cruise ships this summer. With the lowering of restrictions in northern Germany and an expectation that ports in Scandinavia will follow, MSC Cruises announced plans to begin weekly Baltic cruises starting on July 3. While the program is expected to be limited in scope, it would still mark the first large cruise ship to resume sailing n the region with port calls and available to travelers from most European countries.maritime-executive.com