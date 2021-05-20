Baltic Cruises to Resume During Summer

International leisure travel will be allowed again, at least from England, on 17 May, the government has said. But strict rules on returning to the UK will be enforced – based on a “traffic light” system that assigns red, amber or green to every overseas country. The main concern is that variants of concern could be imported and ultimately undermine the UK’s vaccination programme.These are the key questions on what we know – and don’t know – so far.What are the current rules?Holidays and family visits abroad are illegal, under legislation intended to reduce number of people coming into the UK.Around...