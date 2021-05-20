Nursing students graduate from Colorado Mountain College program ready to serve community
Nursing students at Colorado Mountain College in Breckenridge develop close relationships with their classmates and instructors throughout their time in the program. Liz Frisch, a class of 2021 graduate, said it’s pretty unique for a graduating class to be as tight-knit as hers, though. With each graduating class having only 12 students, they work together regularly to help one another succeed.www.summitdaily.com