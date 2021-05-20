Chez Laurence With Laurence Carr

Well over 25 years ago while vacationing in Florida, I was given an offer that I could not refuse. “Come to this free two-hour seminar and you’ll get two free tickets to Disney World and two free tickets to Universal Studios.” Back then tickets to both DisneyWorld and Universal Studios were approximately $60 per ticket. I’m a sucker for free stuff. I was one of the first people in line at the seminar. It turned out that this was no seminar. It was a high-pressure sales environment for timeshares. At the time, I had no earthly idea what a timeshare was. All I knew was that the sales representative wanted me to pay $15,000 for the right to have access to a condo for one week out of the year, every year. Even back then with absolutely no knowledge of timeshares, I thought this was one of the silliest concepts ever conceived. Today, I know it is.