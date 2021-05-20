newsbreak-logo
Home & Garden

Chez Laurence With Laurence Carr

caelusgreenroom.com
 16 hours ago

EarthX and boutique sustainability and wellness-focused interior design firm Laurence Carr Inc are proud to announce their original video series, Chez Laurence, premiering Tuesday May 26th at 7pm CDT/ 8pm EST on EarthxTV. Interior Designer and Expert in Circular Design, Laurence Carr, welcomes representatives from some of the world’s foremost...

