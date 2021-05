By the time Amazon.com stock had been trading for seven years, it was 2003, the internet bust of 2000-2002 was over, and the world’s biggest online store had $5.26 billion in sales, $35.2 million in profits (not to mention $392 million in operating cash flow) and was worth $21 billion. It also had helped set off a productivity resurgence in the broader economy that lasted for a decade and raised US standards of living notably.We’ve been arguing about bitcoin for about that long — I first wrote about it in 2014, and was hardly the first.So, what has bitcoin...