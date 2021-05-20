BOYS SOCCER: Waupun's Roecker heads up Flyway Conference awards list, named Player of Year
Trevor Roecker didn't play the position typically associated with being a goal scorer. His was a position more synonymous with that of field general. The senior center midfielder for Waupun not only poured in a Flyway Conference-best 22 goals this spring during the WIAA's alternate fall season, he also was second in assists with six and led the Warriors to the Division 2 sectional finals — feats that helped earn him the league's Player of the Year award.