Waupun, WI

BOYS SOCCER: Waupun's Roecker heads up Flyway Conference awards list, named Player of Year

By Dan Larson
Wiscnews.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTrevor Roecker didn’t play the position typically associated with being a goal scorer. His was a position more synonymous with that of field general. The senior center midfielder for Waupun not only poured in a Flyway Conference-best 22 goals this spring during the WIAA’s alternate fall season, he also was second in assists with six and led the Warriors to the Division 2 sectional finals — feats that helped earn him the league’s Player of the Year award.

www.wiscnews.com
