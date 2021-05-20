Reps. Kelly Armstrong, Michelle Fischbach vote against Jan. 6 Commission bill

The GOP is standing behind Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green, R-Ga., who is full on Qanon crazy. She thinks Jewish space lasers cause forest fires and Dr. Fauci paid China so he could acquire the COVID-19 from China. She has written a bill reducing Dr. Fauci’s salary to zero until the Senate can confirm someone else for his position. Her proposed bill violates the Constitution because it targets an individual. She obviously did not do her homework on the issue because the Senate doesn’t confirm the director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease. I guess she was too busy raising money in Florida with Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is under investigation for sex trafficking a minor. She has no committee assignments so is effectively stripped on any influence. She has as much influence in Congress as I do. For his part, Gaetz is joking about being investigated as if child sex trafficking a child is funny.